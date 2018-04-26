Samsung Electronics typically releases a ruggedized version months after the release of a Galaxy S-branded flagship smartphone. So it does not come as a surprise that rumors about the anticipated Galaxy S9 Active phone are currently surfacing left and right. This week, the specs of the device leaked online, revealing that it is coming with a battery capacity similar to that of last year’s Galaxy S8 Active.

On Wednesday, SlashLeaks contributor Kamil_Limak shared on the tech discussion platform a photo of what appears to be a listing of the Galaxy S9 Active’s specs. The spec sheet reveals that the phone will sport a 4,000mAh battery, the same one that came with the Galaxy S8 Active. This means the S9 Active will have a battery life that’s longer than the regular Galaxy S9. The latter, after all, only has a 3,000mAh battery.

The rest of the specs found in the leaked listing are very similar to those of the Galaxy S9. The S9 Active is said to come with the same 5.8-inch display with a screen resolution of 1440x2960. It is also powered by an Octa-core Snapdragon 845 processor, and the listed model also has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Finally, the spec sheet shows that the Galaxy S9 Active will come with a 12-megapixel Dual Aperture back camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing selfie snapper.

Sammobile pointed out that the model number listed in the spec sheet is actually in line with the Galaxy S Active series. Last year’s Galaxy S8 Active carried the SM-G892 model number, while the Galaxy S7 Active came with the SM-G891 model number. The device in the leaked listing bears the model number SM-G893, which proves that the listed specs are for the Galaxy S9 Active.

Samsung usually launches its Active variants over the summer, so consumers can expect the Galaxy S9 Active to be announced sometime between June and August. It can be noted that the Galaxy S7 Active was released in June 2016, while the Galaxy S8 Active arrived in August 2017.

The South Korean giant previously brought the Active variants to the U.S. market via AT&T only. But last year, Samsung surprised everyone when it launched the Galaxy S8 Active on T-Mobile and Sprint aside from AT&T. It’s possible that Apple’s biggest rival will do the same thing for the Galaxy S9 Active this year.

Photo: Reuters/Sergio Perez