Looks like Sarah Jessica Parker is not giving up on the “Sex and the City” sequel. She has now revealed that producers haven’t completely ruled out another installment of the famous tv show-turned-movie franchise. She has also once again tackled the rumored feud between her and Kim Cattrall.

On Monday, Parker opened up to Vulture about the possibility of doing another “Sex and the City” movie with the original cast. She disclosed that there’s an installment of the series that has not been completely ruled out, but she and director Michael Patrick King haven’t really discussed what to do with it yet.

“Whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that’s something Michael and I just haven’t talked about yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time,” Parker, who portrayed Carrie Bradshaw in the HBO series and the big screen adaptation, said.

Parker has long expressed her desire to do a third installment in the movie series. In February, the 53-year-old actress and producer seemingly confirmed that the third movie was not going to happen. “I never talked about it, expect [to say] that some of us were disappointed [about the movie not happening],” Parker said at the time.

Aside from talking about the possible sequel to the franchise, Parker also opened up about Cattrall, who openly refused to do the movie. “I’ve always held Kim’s work in high regard and always appreciative of her contributions. If she chooses not to do the third movie, there’s not a lot I can do to change her mind and we must respect it,” she said.

Parker admitted though that she and co-stars Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis are disappointed at the thought of not having a sequel to the well-received movie series. “The three of us have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it.”

Parker also dismissed the tabloid reports that are pitting her and Cattrall against each other. “I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight. I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word so I would love to redefine it,” she said. “I’ve never fought with someone publicly in my life, nor would I … People need to recall that it wasn’t just two women on the set fighting because that just never happened.”

Though Cattrall has already refused to be part of the potential third “Sex and the City” movie, she did tell People in a January 2017 interview that she definitely missed making people laugh, just as she did in the popular series. “Are we still relevant? That would be the reason to come back. I really miss making people laugh, I so enjoy that,” she said at the time.

