The SEAL Team 6 member who claimed to have killed terrorist leader Osama bin Laden took to Twitter Thursday to rip into President Donald Trump’s proposed military parade.

“A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation,” said the former SEAL, Robert J. O’Neill on Twitter.

A military parade is third world bullshit. We prepare. We deter. We fight. Stop this conversation. — Robert J. O'Neill (@mchooyah) February 8, 2018

O'Neill was identified as the soldier that killed bin Laden by the veteran run website SOFREP ahead of a Fox News special where he claimed credit. O'Neill has taken heat from other veterans for using the incident for notoriety.

The Washington Post first reported that Trump asked top generals and Defense Secretary Jim Mattis to prepare plans for a military parade last month. Details for the parade have not yet been hammered out.

“[The Department of Defense] is aware of the request … we are still in the planning process,” department spokesperson Jamie Davis told International Business Times.

Trump was inspired by a visit to France last year when he attended a military parade with French President Emmanuel Macron on Bastille Day. Trump has mentioned the parade several times since, including at an appearance at the United Nations General Assembly in September where the president said: “We’re going to have to try to top it.”

“President Trump is incredibly supportive of America’s great service members who risk their lives every day to keep our country safe. He has asked the Department of Defense to explore a celebration at which all Americans can show their appreciation,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders in a statement earlier this week.

O’Neill wasn’t the only critic of the idea. Several Democratic and Republican Members of Congress came out against the parade as well.

“At a time of stress and strain on our military budget, President Trump is proposing a costly parade that would divert needed resources from our military’s core missions,” Sen. Jack Reed said in a statement to IBT Wednesday.

Republican Rep. John Kennedy said the parade would mirror U.S. rivals like North Korea who held their own military parade Thursday.

“We’re not North Korea, we’re not Russia and we're not China, and I don’t want to be,” said Kennedy to ABC News Wednesday. “And for that reason, I would be against flaunting our strength. We don’t need to; everybody knows we have it.”

Photo: Kevin Lamarque/REUTERS