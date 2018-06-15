Detective Ambrose investigates a puzzling new murder case in Season 2 of “The Sinner.”

In the just-released trailer for the sophomore run of the USA Network series, Ambrose (Bill Pullman) assists in the investigation of the deaths of a man and a woman murdered by their own 13-year-old son, Julian (Elisha Henig).

While evidence points Julian to be the culprit, Vera (Carrie Coon), a mysterious woman who proves to be an enigmatic piece to the murder case, doesn’t believe that Julian would poison his mom and dad to death. “There’s no reason Julian would do something like this. He’s a 13-year-old boy,” says Vera.

Julian, however, isn’t really doing a great job convincing the authorities that he’s innocent. “It wasn’t supposed to hurt,” a teary-eyed Julian admits in the trailer, before he starts pounding a table with his fist.

While Julian won’t say why he poisoned his parents, Ambrose thinks that “something bad happened” to the boy that led him to kill his mom and dad. But it also seems that Julian’s parents weren’t exactly ideal caretakers. “What kind of parents are going on a trip and no pack of bag for their kids?” wonders Heather (Natalie Paul), who is the detective in training who calls Ambrose to consult on the double homicide.

At some point in the trailer, Vera whispers something to Julian’s ear, leading Ambrose to speculate that Vera might be trying to tell the boy what to say to the authorities. “What were they planning on doing with him?” Ambrose asks to himself.

Despite Ambrose’s efforts to make sense of the horrendous crime Julian committed, Vera says that they can never actually get what’s going on inside the boy’s mind. “He’s so far beyond anything you can understand,” Vera says of Julian. “You have no idea.”

The trailer also shows the first footage of Tracey Letts as Jack Novack. As revealed by Pullman at an Emmy For Your Consideration event for the series last month, Jack is Heather’s father and Ambrose’s high school friend. “I’ve come back to help his daughter who is now a detective on the local police department just starting out,” Pullman said (via IndieWire) of Jack and Heather.

According to Deadline, Jack is excited that Ambrose is returning to their hometown for a new case but is still hurt by his lack of effort to maintain their friendship after his departure.

“The Sinner” Season 2 premieres on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. EDT on USA Network.