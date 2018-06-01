Fans will have to wait two more months for Season 2 of “The Sinner.”

USA Network announced Thursday that the sophomore run of the crime drama mystery will premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. EDT.

Season 2 follows Detective Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) as he returns to his hometown in rural New York to help solve the deaths of a man and a woman murdered by their own 11-year-old son with no apparent reason. But when Ambrose realizes that there’s nothing ordinary about the boy or where he came from, the investigation pulls him into the hidden darkness of his hometown and is pitted against those who’ll stop at nothing to protect its secrets.

Elisha Henig will play the victims’ son, Julian, a bright but peculiar young boy on the brink of adolescence who is from a sheltered, unconventional background and is now thrust into the outside world.

In addition to Henig, other new faces joining the show are Carrie Coon, Natalie Paul, Hannah Gross and Tracy Letts. Coon will portray Vera, a formidable, mysterious woman who struggles between upholding the ideals of the community she leads and fulfilling her own desires. Paul will appear as Heather, a detective in training who calls Ambrose to consult on the double homicide. Gross, meanwhile, will play Marin, Heather’s high school best friend who mysteriously went missing from the town years ago.

At an Emmy For Your Consideration event for “The Sinner” last month, Pullman revealed that Letts will play Jack, Heather’s father, and Ambrose’s high school friend. “I’ve come back to help his daughter who is now a detective on the local police department just starting out,” Pullman said (via IndieWire) of Jack and Heather. “And this terrible incident has happened where a child has been discovered in a hotel room, parents are dead, the child admits to having killed them.”

In line with the announcement of the show’s Season 2 premiere date, USA Network also released an eerie promo for the new season as well as a number of photos featuring new characters Julian, Vera and Heather. See the video and the pics below:

Photo: USA Network/Peter Kramer Photo: USA Network/Zach Dilgard Photo: USA Network/Peter Kramer