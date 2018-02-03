“Speechless” stars Cedric Yarbrough, Micah Fowler, and John Ross Bowie have shared photos from the table read for the Season 2 finale of the ABC comedy.

“Yesterday the cast of @Speechless_ABC sat down for our Season 2 finale!” Yarbrough (Kenneth) wrote on Twitter on Friday alongside a candid picture of him with Fowler (JJ), Bowie (Jimmy), Mason Cook (Ray), Kyla Kenedy (Dylan), Minnie Driver (Maya), and Sedona James (Taylor). “It’s very ‘#Speechless’! Excited for you fans to see it. We’re back w/ new episodes after the Olympics on February 28th! Here’s hoping for a seez 3!!!”

Fowler shared the same photo on Instagram. In the caption, Fowler wrote that they will be filming the finale next week. He also thanked the show’s fans for watching the show every Wednesday and expressed his hopes for a Season 3 renewal.

The show’s official Twitter account also posted a photo taken by Bowie at the table read. In the picture, Bowie is seen smiling to the camera with his TV children Fowler and Kenedy.

While plot details about the season finale are being kept under wraps, Bowie previously suggested that the season ender is going to be an emotional one. “I just read the #Speechless season finale and got really choked up,” the 46-year-old actor tweeted on Thursday.

The cast of the Scott Silveri-created series also took to social media on Wednesday to greet Driver on her 48th birthday. See Bowie, Fowler, Cook, and Yarbrough’s birthday greetings for Driver below:

In the last episode of “Speechless,” Maya launched her own school out of the DiMeo home after JJ decided to quit Lafayette following his teachers’ assessment that he’s not yet ready to graduate from high school. Maya’s program became a family affair when Ray and Dylan enrolled and Jimmy joined the faculty. But after visiting a nearby college, JJ realized that he isn’t ready for the bigger world yet.

“I checked out college today. It’s a bunch of people taking care of themselves. And I need practice doing that before I go,” JJ said at the end of the episode, before agreeing to repeat a whole extra year at Lafayette.

“Speechless” returns from hiatus on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC.

Photo: ABC/Eric McCandless