JJ turns a year older in the next episode of “Speechless.”

The synopsis for Season 2, episode 14 of the ABC comedy reveals that JJ’s (Micah Fowler) family organizes a birthday bash for him. But when he feels that he’s not being treated like an adult on his 18th birthday, he storms out of his own party and celebrates his first day as an adult the way he thinks it should be celebrated.

As seen in the promo photos for the episode, JJ, along with Kenneth (Cedric Yarbrough), goes to a convenience store and buys some scratch cards and a can of spray paint. The store clerk also offers JJ to purchase an adult magazine, but it remains to be seen whether he gets one.

While JJ gets to celebrate his first day of adulthood the way he wants it, the synopsis for the installment states that Maya (Minnie Driver) and Jimmy’s (John Ross Bowie) eldest child soon learns a valuable lesson from Kenneth.

Photo: ABC/Kelsey McNeal

Also in the episode, an exchange student moves in with Taylor (Sedona James), so Ray (Mason Cook) tries to make her jealous with some of his father’s old moves. Unfortunately for Ray, his plan backfires. Meanwhile, Dylan (Kyla Kenedy) is recruited to be on Lafayette High School’s wrestling team.

In addition to James, also guest starring in the episode are Shawn Patrick Clifford (“13 Reasons Why”) as store clerk, Andrew Borba (“Interstellar”) as wrestling coach, Paul Diaz (“The Young and the Restless”) as tattoo artist, Jeromy Ramos (“Rosewood”) as Zach Garcia, David Valdes (“Dear White People”) as Troy, Jack Dylan Grazer (“It”) as Rev, Janis Ostojic (“Growing Up Supermodel”) as Lars, Avery Davis as Boy, and Jackie R. Jacobson as Kimberly.

While filming for Season 2 of “Speechless” already wrapped last Feb. 9, the Scott Silveri-created series still has five episodes left to air before its sophomore run officially ends.

“Speechless” ends its six-week hiatus with Season 2, episode 14, titled “E-i-Eighteen,” airing on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 8:30 p.m. EST on ABC. Check out some of the cast and crew’s photos from the show’s Season 2 wrap party earlier this week: