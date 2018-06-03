Undead Labs has released a massive update for its survival video game “State of Decay 2.” The patch is clocking in at 20GB and it mostly addresses the glaring issues in the game.

On Saturday, Undead Labs announced the release of Patch 1.2 via the game’s official website. According to the studio, the ginormous patch comes with “bug fixes, gameplay tune-ups, and quality of life improvements.”

The team said the update is automatic. This means players won’t have to go through a tedious process just to download and install it. Upon logging in, players will be prompted to install Patch 1.2, and this will not affect any saved game.

Studio head Jeff Strain revealed that Patch 1.2 is just the beginning of a new era for “State of Decay 2.” “This patch today is just the beginning — we have big plans for ‘State of Decay 2,’ and we’re humbled and appreciative to you for giving us the opportunity to make those big plans happen.”

The most noticeable changes that the update brings to “State of Decay 2” are stability, performance and multiplayer improvements. Given the large size of the patch, it also packs in a huge amount of smaller quality of life fixes, as per Undead Labs.

With the latest update, grenades do not get stuck and explode in the client character’s face or back when they are thrown away. Zombies are no longer immune to Assault Kick. Plus, the bug that blocks Sheriff legacy arc from starting is no longer around.

Below is a copy of the detailed release notes of the new patch:

Gameplay

Grenades no longer get stuck and explode in front of client character’s face or behind their head while throwing

Fixed instances of clients dealing damage to their host’s non-active community members with explosives

Flashlight beams no longer cast shadows from the player’s character model (which had caused flickering shadows)

Characters no longer “self-shadow” when using a flashlight in multiplayer

Fixed issue with doors appearing the opposite of the state they are in

Resolved situation where, when getting into vehicles, the camera could become detached from the player’s character

Fixed issue where, when clients swap weapons while in vehicles, the weapons do not swap upon exit from vehicle

Fixed rare bug that could prevent Warlord legacy arc from being completed

Fixed rare bug that could block Sheriff legacy arc from starting

Fixed issue where player’s loot sometimes becomes invisible until their entire backpack is deposited into a Supply Locker

Networking and Multiplayer

Numerous networking bandwidth and CPU improvements

Game now exits to main menu faster when a client loses their internet connection, so players will no longer hang after dismissing the pop-up

Improved network vehicle interactions in multiplayer games to address weird “rubber-banding” and physics issues (including cars flying into the air).

Host facilities no longer appear invisible to clients during multiplayer

Zombie and Character Behavior

Zombies no longer become immune to the Assault Kick

Reduction of step height to prevent survivors popping up onto props while moving

HUD

Fixed issue with player HUD disappearing after NPCs are executed by zombies

Community advice list no longer shows up under vignette on the map

Environment and Collision

Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players or vehicles were getting stuck

Fixed numerous collision spots across all 3 maps where players were getting stuck in an infinite freefall animation loop

Elimination of white line that appears when driving at night time

Addressed a variety of spots in world where player was not able to climb over props they should’ve been able to

Additional polish and reduction of LOD popping

Additional lighting tuning passes, reduction in glowing props

Other Fixes

Addressed a variety of general crash bugs

Updated a number of strings that were previously hardcoded in English

Audio mix optimizations

Photo: State of Decay Website