Adult film star Stormy Daniels' estranged mother revealed she was a huge Donald Trump fan despite her daughter's alleged affair with the president and the ongoing legal battle brewing between the two. In an interview published by Dallas News on Wednesday, 64-year-old Sheila Gregory said she was shocked when she learnt about her Daniels’ sexual encounter with Trump in 2006.

"It hurts me deeply," Gregory told the Dallas News. "My friends all say the same thing: 'I can't believe that is the same sweet child — you took such good care of her... I say, 'How do you think I feel?"

Gregory, who has not spoken to her daughter in 12 years despite efforts from her side to call Daniels every few weeks, said in the interview she fears the allegations against the president might affect his political career.

"If Mr. Trump runs four more times, I would vote for him every time," Gregory told Dallas News. "I like him. I like the way he handles things. It's time this country is put back where it belongs — taking care of the people here instead of the people who don't belong here."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, allegedly shared a close relationship with Trump between 2006 and 2007, but refrained from divulging in public about the affair due to a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) signed by both parties Oct. 28, 2016, a few days before the presidential election.

On Jan. 12, the Wall Street Journal published a report alleging the president's personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid a hefty amount of $130,000 to Daniels just before the 2016 presidential elections to remain quiet about the alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Daniels has now filed a lawsuit to void the NDA, which she claims bars her from speaking publicly about the alleged affair.

Cohen admitted he paid Daniels $130,000 in the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election, but insisted the money came from his personal account and had no links to the Trump campaign. Since suing over the NDA, Daniels has offered to pay back the money she took to allow her to tell her story.

The first hearing in the case is scheduled for July 12 in a Los Angeles court.

The lawyer representing Daniels said Wednesday several other women approached him regarding the possibility of legal action against the president. At least 15 women have come forward accusing Trump of sexual harassment, sexual assault and lewd behavior. According to reports, the alleged incidents took place before Trump took office in 2017. However, Trump and the White House have denied all the allegations.

Daniels, who is currently on her "Make America Horny Again" tour around the nation's strip clubs, had acknowledged previously she doesn't talk to her parents anymore.

Her estranged mother reportedly worked as a trucking company manager to support her daughter's education after divorcing her then-husband. Talking about her daughter's studies, Gregory said Daniels received offers from colleges such as Louisiana State University, Mississippi State, Oklahoma and a school in Texas, but she did not accept any of them. Gregory also reportedly said she wonders why Daniels turned to starring in adult films.

Photo: Getty Images/ Ethan Miller