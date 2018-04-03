Amanda Schull was not expecting Meghan Markle and Patrick J. Adams’ exit from USA Network’s “Suits.”

“I was surprised!” Schull told Us Weekly of her reaction when she learned about her co-stars’ impending departure from the legal drama. “But at the same time, it seems like they both had some pretty big things to pursue themselves. I wish them the best of luck in all of their new adventures. They are both really lovely, lovely people.”

Markle and Adams are both leaving the Aaron Korsh-created series at the end of the Season 7 finale. Markle, who is set to wed Prince Harry next month, is retiring from acting to take on duties with the royal family. Adams, meanwhile, told The Hollywood Reporter last January that he decided to exit the series to spend more time with his wife, Troian Bellisario.

In the same interview, Schull also opened up about working with Markle on “Suits.” “Every single time I worked with Meghan she was so prepared and so focused on her work on camera,” said Schull, who recurs as Katrina Bennett on the series. “And then the second the cameras stopped rolling she would just be so focused and interested in what was going on with me and open with what was going on with her. She was just always such an open, lovely, generous person from the very first day I met her.”

As previously revealed, Markle and Adams’ characters, Rachel Zane and Mike Ross, are finally tying the knot in the season ender. “I was pretty happy with that because I know we do a lot of bittersweet things on the show, and it just felt good to give them a really good send-off,” Korsh told Entertainment Weekly.

Gabriel Macht, who plays Harvey Specter, added: “I think Aaron and the writing staff really did a great job with creating this idea of we’re going to finish [Rachel and Mike’s] romantic story with the most celebratory moment in their lives thus far.”

As for Katrina’s part, viewers will see more of her next season. The network announced in March that Schull was promoted to a series regular for Season 8. “Amanda Schull and Katrina Bennett have been a part of the ‘Suits’ extended family for years and I am very excited to welcome them both into our immediate family,” Korsh said in a statement to Deadline last month. “Katrina will continue her journey on the road to senior partnership while learning some hard new lessons throughout the course of the season.”

“Suits” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EDT on USA Network.