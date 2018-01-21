Ahead of Sunday's conference championships, the New England Patriots remain the clear favorites to win Super Bowl LII. Oddsmakers have the Patriots at even (1/1) odds to win the title, according to betting site VegasInsider.com.

After New England, the Minnesota Vikings are listed at 2/1 odds to win the Super Bowl and are followed by fellow NFC contenders the Philadelphia Eagles (7/1). The Jacksonville Jaguars have 8/1 odds.

The Patriots enter the AFC Championship as 8-point favorites to defeat the Jaguars. The Vikings are 3-point favorites on the road to defeat the Eagles in the NFC Championship. Should the Patriots and Vikings advance, the Patriots would have 2/1 odds of winning the Super Bowl. The least likely scenario is the Eagles defeating the Jaguars, at 20/1.

The Patriots are dealing with a hand injury to their star quarterback Tom Brady. But Brady reportedly threw the ball well on Friday and is slated to start.

Photo: Getty

An interesting wrinkle to this year's betting odds is the location. Should the Vikings advance, they will be playing at their home stadium, U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Here are the eight possible scenarios, according to VegasInsider.

New England Patriots defeat Minnesota Vikings, 2/1

New England Patriots defeat Philadelphia Eagles, 3/1

Minnesota Vikings defeat New England Patriots, 7/2

Minnesota Vikings defeat Jacksonville Jaguars, 8/1

Philadelphia Eagles defeat New England Patriots, 10/1

Philadelphia Eagles defeat Jacksonville Jaguars, 20/1

Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Minnesota Vikings, 14/1

Jacksonville Jaguars defeat Philadelphia Eagles, 16/1