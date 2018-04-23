Nashville police remain on the hunt Monday for the Waffle House shooting suspect who killed at least four people and wounded four others Sunday. According to the Nashville police Twitter account, suspect Travis Reinking has not been seen since Sunday morning and there have been “no credible sightings” since the shooting.

MNPD officers, to include SWAT, have continued the search for Travis Reinking in the Antioch area overnight. There have been no credible sightings. The search will continue. All schools in the area have been cleared by officers. He was last seen Sun morn behind his apt complex. pic.twitter.com/ChY1ihCdKG — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018

Reinking, 29, reportedly opened fire with an AR-15, while completely nude aside from a jacket. He fled from the scene and put on pants, but has not been seen since.

Reinking has a history of bizarre behavior. Illinois police records show that he told first responders that he believed pop singer Taylor Swift was stalking and harassing him. In May 2016, Reinking claimed that Swift had hacked his phone and Netflix account and told him to meet her at a local Dairy Queen.

The police report stated that he had told authorities that Swift "was across the street yelling at him before she took off running."

Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department via Getty Images

When Reinking was living in Springfield, Illinois, he had his guns confiscated by authorities following a strange incident outside the White House. In July 2017, he told security at one entrance to the White House that he needed to meet with President Donald Trump. In his own words, he had a “right to inspect the grounds” as a “sovereign citizen,” per CNN.

Self-proclaimed sovereign citizens essentially believe the government has no authority over them and it is up to them which laws they have to obey. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, they also do not think they need to pay taxes.

Police also reported multiple instances of Reinking causing public disturbances while wearing women’s clothing, including one incident in which he exposed himself at a public pool. By the end of 2017, he moved to Nashville and began working in construction.

The shooting at the Waffle House could have been far worse had it not been for the heroism of James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old unarmed man who wrestled the AR-15 away from the suspect and threw it behind the counter. The alleged gunman then fled the scene.