Prince Harry sent the netizens into a frenzy with one of his gestures at the royal wedding.

Prince Harry is very much in love with his wife, Meghan Markle. In fact, when the royal saw the former actress in her wedding gown at the altar for the first time, he couldn't help but praise him and then bit his lip, which didn't go unnoticed to the viewers' attention.

"Perhaps the most sensual moment from the wedding of Prince Harry and the former Meghan, came when Meghan arrived at the front of the church and was greeted by Harry, who told her 'You look amazing,' and then bit his lip. Ok. I'm done. I'm so done. #royalwedding," Farrah Pramesti wrote on Twitter.

"Prince Harry Bit His Lip When He Saw Meghan Markle at Their Wedding, and We're All Pregnant," Gina Lawriw added.

"#New post #Prince Harry bit his lip after telling Meghan Markle she looked amazing at the royal wedding — and it's making everyone weak at the knees," Patricia W. Adam also posted on the same social media platform.

In the clip, Prince Harry can be seen telling Markle "you look amazing" before biting his lips."I'm so lucky," he added.

According to Susan Constantine, human behavioral expert and author of "The Complete Idiot's Guide to Reading Body Language," the gesture suggested that Prince Harry was trying to hide some of his emotions.

"This is a micro-expression," Constantine told Good Housekeeping. "In this deeply personal moment, Harry is trying to conceal his emotions. Oftentimes, expressions like this may appear as sadness but in fact, it's just that he's really overwhelmed and trying his best to keep his composure."

Constantine noted that even Princess Diana did the same gesture. According to her, the prince and his late mom share the same shyness that prevents them from sharing their intimate moments with others.

"What's even more significant is that there's a number of occasions where his mother, Princess Diana, did the exact same thing," Constantine continued.

"You'll also notice that their eyes veer off in the distance but it's not because they aren't interested," the expert added. "They won't look people directly in the eyes unless they are comfortable being intimate with them."

Prince Harry and Markle received new titles after their royal wedding. The couple is now known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Photo: Getty Images/Dominic Lipinski