Kylie Jenner’s ex Tyga really enjoys living the fast life - playing with fast cars, partying non-stop, staying in fancy hotels, and buying extravagant clothes and bling. Unfortunately, he cannot afford it.

The “Rack City” rapper, who was Kylie’s on-again, off-again boyfriend for several years before they finally called it quits back in 2017, owes the government $890,183.87, according to a tax lien document obtained by People.

“Further interest and fees will accrue at the rate prescribed by law until paid,” a notice from the Franchise Tax Board of the State of California read.

Tyga, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, has racked up this debt from 2011 to 2016.

The rapper has been plagued with a string of money woes in the past because of his inclination to spend money that he does not have. He got into trouble with celebrity jeweller Jason Arasheben back in August 2012 when he agreed to pay $28,275 for the jeweler’s diamond pantheon watch. He also borrowed and never returned a $63,000 diamond Cuban link chain from Arasheben in December of the same year.

This promoted Arasheben to file a lawsuit against Tyga in 2013, and he wanted to collect $185,306.50 in costs and late fees. The total amount rose in January 2014, and the court entered into a default judgment against Tyga and asked him to cough up $208,334.47. Despite this judgment, Tyga’s rep insisted it was “all a misunderstanding.”

When the rapper was still dating Kylie, he did his best to keep up with the Kardashians as he lavished the reality star with a $320,000 white Ferrari for her 18th birthday and a $200,000 black Mercedes Maybach for her 19th birthday. On different occasions, he gifted her with a snakeskin Gucci handbag and a diamond promise ring.

Kylie also gave Tyga a lot of expensive presents, but the reality star can definitely afford it, given the success of her makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

During his birthday in 2016, he was gifted with a 60-carat diamond bracelet. After Tyga’s car was repossessed, Kylie rectified the situation by buying him a Bentley Bentayga, which reportedly retails for around $229,100.​ Photo: Getty Images/John Sciulli