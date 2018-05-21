Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury believes a fight between himself and Anthony Joshua would be the biggest in boxing, likening it to the mythological battle between Achilles and Hector.

Fury (25-0) shocked the world when he defeated longtime kingpin Wladimir Klitschko via unanimous decision in November 2015 to win the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) heavyweight titles.

The 29-year-old has not fought since that day though, he later relinquished his titles the following year due to a failed drug test and depression issues while his boxing license was also stripped.

However, Fury got his act together and is set to return to action in Manchester, England, on June 9 with his comeback opponent recently confirmed Sunday to be cruiserweight fighter Sefer Seferi (23-1).

While the "Gypsy King" has been out, Joshua (21-0) has taken the heavyweight division by storm, defeating Klitschko to win the WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in April last year while he added the WBO belt to his collection when he defeated Joseph Parker via unanimous decision in March.

"AJ" notably faced adversity for the first time in his career when he was knocked down by Klitschko in the sixth round of their epic London battle but Fury said he was hoping Joshua would come back to win so that they could face each other down the line.

Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

"When Joshua fought Klitschko last year, I was in Spain and had it on live," Fury said, as per Sky Sports. "When Klitschko knocked him down in the sixth round, I was pulling out my hair, thinking, 'Don't throw it away. Please get up, get up'. ... It might seem strange, but I was willing him to get up and win, because I know that me against him will be the biggest fight ever, the Achilles and Hector of today."

Fury hopes to compete again in September and December after his comeback fight and then take on Joshua in 2019 in a highly-anticipated contest between the two unbeaten Britons.

While the duo have gone at each other on social media in the past, Fury surprisingly revealed they both get on well with each other and even exchange text messages about boxing.

"I give him advice about the sweet science," Fury added. "I believe that if you help others, good things come to you. AJ is an excellent athlete and he's very good at going forwards and backwards in straight lines. ... I tell him to be confident and to try different moves, not to just bulldoze forwards. He tried that in his last fight against Joseph Parker and he did well. It was a mature performance. But Parker showed the world how hard it will be for AJ, if he fights me. Parker adopted my slipping and sliding style, but he wasn't able to quite pull it off."