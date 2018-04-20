Just when Rachel thought she managed to survive another grueling season of “Everlasting,” Quinn asks her to take on the ultimate task of saving her career. When the “UnREAL” Season 3 finale airs, Rachel will be forced to choose between what is right and securing Quinn’s future in the entertainment industry.

On the last episode of “UnREAL,” Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) was down to her last few suitors and gearing up to finally decide which contestant would be the best guy to spend her life with.

However, in an exclusive sneak peek on Entertainment Weekly, Quinn (Constance Zimmer) pressures Rachel (Shiri Appleby) to ruin Serena’s chance at love for the sake of her career. In the video, Quinn reveals Gary (Christopher Cousins) plans on getting up on the stage and ending her career.

Last viewers saw of the network executive, he was sulking in defeat after Madison (Genevieve Buechner) shared his emails revealing he was keeping $18 million in international “Everlasting” profits away from Quinn and Chet (Craig Bierko) to cover the money he lost from his unsuccessful shows.

When Quinn got ahold of the information, she threatened to expose him unless he greenlit her pilots and gave her a primetime slot. He reluctantly agreed, but from the looks of the promo, Gary has managed to find a way to weasel out from underneath Quinn’s thumb.

In the sneak peek, Quinn tells Rachel she needs her to create “a distraction of biblical proportions” while she deals with a reporter. Quinn reminds Rachel that Serena is simply a contestant, whereas Quinn’s career is all she has left.

Quinn suggests using material from a date earlier in the day to create a distraction and after some hesitation, Rachel tells Quinn, “I got you.”

Throughout Season 3, Rachel has been doing her best to keep her vow of honesty but has pushed her morals aside in the past for the benefit of the show. However, Dr. Simon (Brandon Jay McLaren) has been encouraging Rachel to end her toxic relationship with Quinn.

Will Rachel abandon her pledge to stay on the straight and narrow path to help out Quinn or will she stand by and watch as her boss’ career goes down in flames?

Find out if Rachel will risk it all to save Quinn by tuning into the “UnREAL” Season 3 finale, featuring two back-to-back episodes, Monday at 9 p.m. EST on Lifetime.

