Seattle Sounders and U.S. men's national team striker Jordan Morris is expected to be sidelined for up to nine months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), according to reports.

The 23-year-old was injured Thursday in a CONCACAF Champions League match against Santa Tecla in El Salvador. Morris went down late in the second half after making a run on the artificial turf.

Terrible start to the weekend for #USMNT and @SoundersFC fans:



Hearing Jordan Morris torn right ACL and will miss 6-9 months. Tough run for Morris- hamstring end of 2017 and now ACL.



Really sad to see and hope to see him back on pitch soon. — Stuart Holden (@stuholden) February 24, 2018





The Seattle Sounders won't comment on the injury until Monday, according to the Seattle Times.

Morris is coming off a torn hamstring in September that sidelined him for three months. On Feb. 2, the Seattle native posted on Twitter that he was "pumped to be back" with the Sounders.





Among the best forwards in MLS, Morris has scored 15 goals in 57 appearances for the Sounders, while scoring five goals in 25 games for the U.S. team.

The Sounders begin their 2018 MLS season at home Sunday against Los Angeles FC.

The U.S. team failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The Yanks have upcoming friendlies against Paraguay (March 27), Ireland (June 2) and France (June 9).

