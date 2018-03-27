The competition is getting fierce on “The Voice” Season 14. While the Battle Rounds are known for their heartbreaking eliminations, it seems the judges are purposely putting the best singers on their team against each other, leaving some of the most talented artists to be eliminated. However, three contestants were fortunate enough to be saved by other coaches and avoided elimination.

Monday night was a victorious one for Kelly Clarkson, who managed to add a country singer to her team thanks to Blake Shelton. During the Battles, the coach chose Kaleb Lee and Baird Pryor to perform Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That.”

While Lee put on a great performance, Pryor’s range woke the crowd up the minute he took the mic. Ultimately, Shelton felt Pryor had a bright future on “The Voice” Season 14, but Clarkson didn’t think it was time for Lee to exit just yet. She used her steal to save him from elimination, giving him another chance to prove himself.

Alicia Keys followed in Clarkson’s footsteps when Team Adam took the stage. Contestants Miya Bass and Drew Cole were chosen to perform Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door.”

While the song seemed to be made for Cole, Bass used her high range to capture the crowd and managed to receive praise from both Keys and Clarkson throughout her performance.

Both aspiring artists held their own on stage, but it was Cole who came out victorious, leaving Bass to be eliminated. Luckily for her, Keys wasn’t ready to see the singer leave the competition and used her steal to add Bass to her team.

Later, when Team Alicia hit the stage, Shelton had a hard time ignoring Jaclyn Lovey’s unique sound as she faced off against Britton Buchanan to the tune of Ed Sheeran’s, “Thinking Out Loud.”

When Buchanan belted out the first few lyrics of the song, he instantly won the praise of the crowd and continued to serenade them each time he stepped up to the mic.

Keys ended up choosing Buchanan to remain in the competition but Lovey was a winner in Shelton’s eyes. She joined Team Blake when the judge used his steal to save her from elimination.

There are still several contestants left who need to hit the stage and prove themselves to the judges. As we dive deeper into the competition, there are not as many steals among the coaches left, which means there’s still a chance fan-favorite contestants can be eliminated.

Find out who will move on in the competition by tuning into “The Voice” Season 14 when it airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Photo: Art Streiber/NBC