After escaping with a Game 1 overtime victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors face questions surrounding the fitness of one of their top scorers in Game 2.

Klay Thompson suffered a high left ankle sprain midway through the first quarter of Game 1 after being undercut by Cavs guard J.R. Smith and has been listed as "questionable."

Despite swelling and stiffness over the past few days, Thompson expects to play in Game 2 though there may be concerns about his effectiveness. Thompson reportedly was limited in practice and was seen walking with a limp. However, teammate Stephen Curry described Thompson as looking "pretty good" and "pretty upbeat."

"I'm not moving as much," Thompson said on Saturday.

With a title at stake, the 28-year-old confirmed that he will play through the soreness.

"I’m going to do what I can to get there. It's something you definitely don’t want to have when you’re trying to win an NBA championship," Thompson said.

Thompson had to spend time in the locker room in Game 1 but quickly returned. He finished with 24 points off of 8-of-16 shooting.

Thompson said Smith was remorseful about the play and didn't believe that it was an intentional play.

“I watched that replay and it pissed me off,” Thompson told reporters with a tone of irritation. “That's a tough play on the ball, and then just to tumble into somebody's legs like that? You've got to move past it. But it's life and I'm going to be better from it. It's just a minor setback."

Klay heads to the locker room after being undercut by J.R. Smith pic.twitter.com/HAf6gjdEku — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 1, 2018

NBA insider Sam Amick on Saturday posted on Twitter that Thompson's ankle was in much better shape Friday but it had regressed. On Sunday, Ryan Gorcey, sports editor of the San Francisco Examiner, wrote on Twitter that Thompson remains questionable.

The status for Andre Iguodala is even less encouraging. The veteran swingman remains doubtful with a left lateral leg contusion and has not participated in practice. Iguodala has not played since May 20.

Iguodala has often been assigned with guarding LeBron James. When asked about Iguodala's status, James somewhat dismissed the notion that the Warriors' title hopes hinge on Iguodala's availability.

"Well, they're damn good with him, and they're damn good without him, no matter offensively or defensively," he said. "Listen, they've had a two-time MVP sit out playoff games, and they've won, all right? They're good. They're great, actually. So let's not get too far on that."

James, meanwhile, continues to have redness in his eye after being poked by Draymond Green. James said he is taking antibiotics and eye drops. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images