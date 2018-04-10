What happens when a comedian’s four-year-old son falls on a pile of nettles? The father reenacts the child’s reaction for everyone on social media to enjoy.

When comedian William Andrews’ son slipped and fell on a stinging plant Sunday, during a walk outside, he delivered a monologue in pain — a reaction that was acted out later in a video by the father.

“It’s bad, it’s bad, it’s the baddest,” Andrews said his son stressed, as the former carried him back to the house.

As the pain grew worse, so did the dramatic pitch of Andrews’ son’s monologue.

“It’s worse, it’s worse, it’s getting worserer. It’s worse than the tree, that house, than the river and the rain. Ow, ow, ow, I may never stop saying ow. Bring me to mummy, get me the cream,” the four-year-old said.

More than the words uttered by his son, Twitter loved Andrews’ rendition of the child’s monologue. Since being shared by the comedian on his social media page, the video was retweeted more than 10,000 times and liked more than 35,000 times.

Photo: Getty Images/ JOE KLAMAR

Social media users were delighted to see the comedian’s enactment and took to the comments section to share stories of their own melodramatic children.

"Recently, after my nearly four-year-old coughed twice in a row, he told me that he'll 'never be able to talk properly again!'" one user said.

Another user wrote: “My son aged 3 on my shoulders and walked into an arch of roses. He didn’t say anything at the time as I picked thorns from his cheek and forehead as the blood ran into his eyes. He’s 24 now and we don’t talk about it but I know he has never forgiven me.”

Here are a few more hilarious reactions to the video: