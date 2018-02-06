New parks will be unveiled in “Westworld” Season 2, and as exciting as these new worlds might be (hello, Samurai, Medieval and Roman worlds!), attention must also be given to a new character to be played by Scottish actor Peter Mullan, who is known for his role in Netflix’s “Ozarks.”

He will play James Delos, the founder of Delos Inc., according to The Hollywood Reporter. People who browsed through the website, Delos Destinations, were able to get some key information about the character.

His page on the site revealed: “Decades ago, a man had an idea as old as human ambition itself, that the only limit to progress is imagination. The ability to see a better world. Delos Inc. was formed from that goal and nothing else, because James had nothing else. He used to joke that where he grew up, having dreams was like fighting gravity. But he never lost faith that his dream could take off, and now Delos is more than a name. It’s a legacy.”

Other characters that show creator Jonathan Nolan brought attention to are hosts Dolores Abernathy (Evan Rachel Wood) and her rancher father, Peter Abernathy (Louis Herthum), who was stored after he started malfunctioning in Season 1. Park guest Logan (Ben Barnes) is also back, even though he was overpowered by his brother-in-law, William (Jimmi Simpson), during the Season 1 finale.

They were heavily featured in the Super Bowl ad, and Nolan said their new stories are actually a lot of fun to create. The show creator is particularly excited about peeling off the layers of Dolores’ story, since there are so many facets to her personality.

“They are back. We had so much fun working with Ben and Louis and had more story to tell with them,” Nolan told Entertainment Weekly. “Dolores’ story — as we’ve learned about all our hosts by the end of the first season — their lives span decades. So we have more storytelling to do about the origin of the park and the park’s little secret project.”

“Westworld” Season 2 premieres on April 22 on HBO. Photo: Getty Images/Stuart C. Wilson