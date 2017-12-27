Snapchat is in the process of developing a new product called “Stories Everywhere” that will take its popular Stories feature out of the Snapchat app for the first time, according to a report from Cheddar .

Stories Everywhere is an attempt by Snapchat to increase its user growth and improve the company’s revenue. The company has mostly floundered since its initial public offering earlier this year.

The feature is still in the early stages of its development, making it difficult to pinpoint exactly how Stories Everywhere will come existence. Cheddar reported that it is possible the project would make Snapchat videos easier to share across other platforms. That could include the launch of a web player that would allow people who do not have a Snapchat account to view the content.

The move could mirror Twitter’s decision in 2011 to allow tweets from the platform to be embedded on other websites. Doing so allows the content to be view more widely than just on the platform itself. It may also give Snapchat an opportunity to encourage new users to download the app.

According to Cheddar, Snapchat has also explored the possibility of letting other apps have access to its feed of user-generated content. Those photos and videos, often posted in real-time and curated by Snapchat’s content team, could be used by other services. Snapchat would license the content, providing it with an additional stream of income.

Snapchat parent company Snap Inc. has hired formers News Corp Senior Vice President and Global Head of Video to head up the development of Stories Everywhere. Chopra also served as CEO for social data agency Storyful.

Snapchat has also reportedly restructured some of its content division and has set new goals for the team in 2018. Among the goals, according to an internal memo obtained by Cheddar, Snapchat’s content team will aim to increase the overall output of content in the app’s Discover feed, widen content distribution and focus more on news.

The shifted focus will be aided by the recent redesign Snapchat app, which overhauled the Discover feed to put professional content and user-generated videos capturing noteworthy events front and center. The reworking of the Snapchat app has only rolled out to a small portion of the app’s user base.

Snap, Inc. r eleased its third quarter results last month—a report that was highlighted by the company badly missing expectations. Snapchat was marred with a 60 percent drop in advertising rates and $40 million loss on the company’s Spectacles glasses, which failed to generate the excitement the company was hoping for.

Snapchat also reported slow growth, adding just 4.5 million users—an increase of three percent from the previous quarter. The stagnant growth figures is reminiscent of the same issue that Twitter has long been plagued with.