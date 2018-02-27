Prince William and Kate Middleton's children Prince George and Princess Charlotte are expected to be part of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding entourage where they will dress in silk breeches and dresses.

Princess Charlotte, 2, is believed to be one of Markle's flower girls. Meanwhile, Prince George, 4, is expected to be among the page boys. In the UK, brides prefer more children in the bridal party for "adorable photographs."

"In British royal weddings, flower girls usually wear long silk dresses with puff sleeves and a sash tying in a big bow at the back. The perfect princess dress every little girl dreams of!" Stephanie Staub, designer and founder of Little Eglantine, told Brides.

"Depending on the age of the page boys, we can expect them to wear silk breeches if they are young of age, or trousers if a bit older. A cummerbund and a Peter Pan collar or officer collar shirt completes the look. Both Princess Diana's and Kate Middleton's flower girls, for example, wore ivory silk flower girl dresses, with their page boys donning military jackets."

Staub also recognized Markle putting her own spin on her big day like going for a banana wedding cake. So, she expects that the flower girl and page boys will also have a modernized outfit.

Staub shared a sketch for the potential outfits for Prince George and Princess Charlotte on Prince Harry and Markle's royal wedding. The designer recommended knee-length flower girl dresses with a touch of modern to a more traditional look.

Staub also suggested for a boat neckline, three quarter length sleeves and blush pink taffeta with an ivory taffeta sash for Princess Charlotte. Since Markle is fond of lace, adding a subtle lace trimming to the end of the sleeves and petticoat will do.

For page boys like Prince George, Staub believes that an ivory cotton Peter Pan collar shirt with long sleeves with gold cummerbund and a pair of ivory taffeta three quarter button shorts will be perfect. This is a perfect match to the flower girls' ivory dresses.

In related news, the palace announced that Prince Harry and Markle 's wedding will begin at 12 p.m. UK time (7 a.m. EST). After an hour, the newlyweds will depart from the castle for their carriage ride.

But prior to leaving the castle, Prince Harry and Markle are expected to share their first public kiss as a married couple at the steps of St. George. Usually, royal couples do this at the Bucking Palace's balcony. However, since they could not return to the palace right away for the balcony kiss, they would just recreate it.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson