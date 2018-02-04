Not a football fan? Luckily, the 2018 Super Bowl isn’t the only thing on TV tonight. There are plenty of TV shows, specials and movies to watch. Check out what else is airing Sunday, Feb. 4:

Puppy Bowl (6:10 p.m. EST, Animal Planet) Watch adorable puppies run around for a couple hours! The pups are from shelters all over the U.S., including areas recently devastated by hurricanes like Florida, Puerto Rico and Texas. Find out more about how to watch online and the new Puppy Bowl stadium HERE.

“Counterpart” (8 p.m. EST, Starz) A new episode of the drama premieres tonight. Both sides decide to be diplomatic in Season 1, episode 3. Emily (Olivia Williams) will get her hands on a visa while Howard (J.K. SImmons) interrogates a suspect.

“Victoria” (9 p.m. EST, PBS) Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) wants to help Ireland stop this devastating famine in this new Season 2 episode, but she doesn’t receive as much support as she expected during the crisis.

Photo: ITVStudios2017 for Masterpiece; Mindy Tucker/HBO

“2 Dope Queens” (8 p.m. EST, HBO2) If you missed the first of Jessica Williams and Phoebe Robinson’s four specials, you can catch up now. Jon Stewart joins the funny ladies in the first installment.

“Gifted” (8:10 p.m. EST, HBO) Actor Chris Evans is definitely watching the Patriots, but if you’d rather watch Evans, check out his 2017 indie movie. He plays the uncle of a young girl who is a math prodigy, and he wants to give her a normal life. Her grandmother, however, has other plans.

“Magic Mike XXL” (8 p.m. EST, TBS) Watch Channing Tatum, Joe Manganiello, Matt Bomer and more as they play strippers heading to an exotic dance convention.

“Snowden” (8 p.m. EST, TMC) Joseph Gordon-Levitt plays whistle-blower Edward Snowden in this biopic. The film follows his decision to expose the government’s covert surveillance program.

Of course, the biggest show of the night will not air during the 2018 Super Bowl but after it. “This Is Us” Season 2 will finally reveal exactly how Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) died. However, the episode won’t start until the game is over around 10:15 p.m. EST on NBC.