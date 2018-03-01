“Avengers: Infinity War” will not come out on May 4. Instead, the movie will hit theaters a week earlier on April 27!

Marvel made the official announcement on Twitter via an exchange between the official Marvel Studios account and Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. The actor asked if there was any way that everyone could see the movie earlier. Marvel Studios called it “a FANTASTIC idea” and unveiled a new poster with the April 27 release date.

The new release date means that “Avengers” fans in the U.S. will get to see it at the same time as the rest of the world. Most Marvel Studios movies are released overseas a week early, but now the U.S. shares a release date with other major markets like India and the U.K.

“Avengers: Infinity War” was set to kick off a massive month of action movies in May. Also set for May is “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” due out May 25, and “Deadpool 2,” out May 18.

The push forward may have been triggered by the move of Ryan Reynolds’ “Deadpool” sequel. Though they’re different Marvel universes, there typically aren’t two Marvel movies released in theaters in the same month. The 20th Century Fox sequel was moved up earlier this year after previously being set to hit theaters in June.

However, “Deadpool 2” moved up over a month ago. It’s possible that this is actually a move to prevent spoilers from leaking early. When “Black Panther” came out last month, fans could easily learn the ending and get post-credits scene details from international websites days before the movie hit theaters. Marvel Studios might be trying to make sure Marvel fans get to experience everything at the same time.

The move up will excite “Avengers: Infinity War” fans. The superhero team up is supposed to be the beginning of a two-part finale for the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far. Thanos (Josh Brolin) is finally coming for the Infinity Stones, which would give him the power to destroy everything our heroes have ever known.

Everyone — including the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man and maybe a new hero or two — will have to work together to take down the purple villain.

“Avengers: Infinity War” hits theaters April 27.