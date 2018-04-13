Fans know that the final season of "Game of Thrones" will force them to say goodbye to several of their favorite characters as the epic series comes to an end. However, that doesn't mean that the man behind the world of Westeros doesn't still have hopes that one of his book characters could be onscreen.

In an interview with Esquire China that recently resurfaced, George R.R. Martin, who writes the Song of Ice and Fire book series the HBO show is based on (the show surpassed his books back at the end of the fifth season/in the sixth season), admitted he wished that his Lady Stoneheart character had been brought into the series.

In his books, Lady Stoneheart was the resurrected form of Catelyn Stark (portrayed by Michelle Fairley on the show). After her murder during the Red Wedding, she went on a revenge spree in the books to kill the various members of the Frey family and others who wronged her and the rest of the Stark family. However, on the show, Catelyn died at the Red Wedding and was never resurrected. Instead, her daughter, Arya (Maisie Williams), went on to become a trained assassin, who managed to then actually go through with killing off the Frey family for their betrayal instead.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Still, though it would seem unlikely that Lady Stoneheart would be brought in at this point on the show, which is working to tie up every storyline and conclude the story in just six episodes, Martin has expressed that he wishes she had been incorporated into the television storyline.

"In the book, characters can be resurrected," he said at the time. "After Catelyn is resurrected as Lady Stoneheart, she becomes a vengeful, heartless killer. In the sixth book, I still continue to write her. She is an important character in the set of books. [Keeping her character] is the change I most wish I could make in the [show]."

Though fans shouldn't expect the character to make a return any longer on the show, it doesn't mean they shouldn't expect other epic moments to play out on screen. Though most of what has been revealed about the show appears to have been just theories fans have come up with, other moments have been seemingly confirmed.

One such moment is the confirmation of a massive battle sequence that was filmed for the final season. In a since-deleted Instagram post by director Jonathan Quinlan, it was revealed that the sequence in question took 55 days to shoot, in three different locations. Though those close to the show have not commented on the reported battle, it is believed it will involve the battle between the living and the dead, as the location site for the shooting was one that is known as the northernmost part of Westeros, where Castle Black and The Wall are seen.

"Game of Thrones" will return to HBO in 2019.