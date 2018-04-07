With still at least one year until the final season of "Game of Thrones" airs on HBO, fans still find themselves desperately trying to piece together how the show will take its final bow. Combing through every potential piece of information they can think of, some fans have produced a new round of theories that could all prove to be game changers for the popular series.

So how do fans think the story will play out this time? Take a look at some of the newest theories that are stirring up some potential drama.

The White Walkers Don't Actually Want To Kill Everyone

In one very long theory, Redditor MrSilenceT unveiled a very well-thought out idea about how the White Walkers actually aren't quite as evil as they've been made out to be. The gist of his theory is that the Night King's singular purpose is to actually protect the living, and he wants to kill himself to do so. Making it more complicated however is that part of him is actually also a piece of Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright), meaning Bran has to die as well, and the Night King was only marching towards Westeros to get to him.

While there does appear to be a lot of evidence to back this up, it doesn't seem like the theory would be exactly right, as it doesn't really explain why the Night King would need his massive army of undead to complete his mission.

Gendry Will Be King Of Westeros When This All Ends

Photo: HBO

Shortly after Joe Dempsie, who returned in the role of Gendry in Season 7, hinted in an interview that his character would have a bigger role to play in the last season, a Reddit theory suggested that he would be the one to take the Iron Throne. For this theory to work out, both Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), who have the most legitimate claims to the throne, would have to die. However, should Gendry, who is former King Robert Baratheon's bastard, be legitimized, he would have some legal claim to the throne. It's far-fetched, but if the series is expected to have a "bittersweet" ending, that would be the way to do it, since Jon and Dany are the favorites to win.

Jaime Sacrifices Himself For Someone Unexpected

Fans have always expected that Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) would die for his sister/lover Cersei (Lena Headey), though he finally abandoned her at the end of Season 7. Considering that a "Lannister always pays his debts" has been mentioned several times on the show as the unofficial slogan for the family, this Redditor feels it was a clue in plain sight about Jamie's fate in the end. Fans now know that Jon is actually not a bastard, but the last legitimate son of Rhaegar Targaryen, whose children died when the Lannister/Baratheon forces sacked King's Landing after Jamie killed the Mad King.

If Jamie still has some guilt over playing a role in how the Targaryen children were killed during the takeover, the theorist suggests he would sacrifice himself so Jon could take the throne. However, the theory seems a little stretched considering there is no way Jaime could possibly know the truth about Jon's parentage, considering even Jon doesn't know yet.

"Game of Thrones" is expected to return to HBO in 2019.