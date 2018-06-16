Queen Elizabeth II lent her trusted aides to Meghan Markle on their “away day” in Cheshire on Thursday.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, brought three of the most senior members of her staff to guide the Duchess of Sussex on their first official engagement together. Markle’s assistant private secretary, Amy Pickerill, was also with her at that time.

The Queen’s private secretary, Eddie Young, and her new assistant private secretary, Matthew Magee traveled to Cheshire on board the Royal Train on Wednesday. Samantha Cohen, the Queen’s outgoing private secretary, and the Honorable Mary Morrison, the Queen’s lady-in-waiting were also in Cheshire with the two female royals.

All five aides and members of Markle and the Queen’s royal staff sat behind them while watching the various events in Cheshire.

A video of Markle walking in Cheshire and meeting royal fans was uploaded on Thursday. And it was evident that it was Cohen guiding her on the walkabout. The mom of three instructed Markle on where she should go before the actual ceremonies commenced.

According to English, private secretaries play a crucial role as members of the royal staff.

“They are the linchpin of any member of the royal family’s office, organizing their diaries, working schedules, and public engagements,” English wrote.

In related news, Markle made headlines on her first away day with the Queen. She was spotted panicking when she forgot royal protocol. When she couldn’t remember who is supposed to get in the car first, Markle just asked the Queen on what her preference is.

The Queen told her granddaughter-in-law that she should ride the car first. The awkward moment between Markle and the Queen took place even though Cohen was with them during their trip. The outgoing private secretary reportedly gave Markle and an intense six-month course about royal protocols.

But overall, Markle’s first solo engagement with the Queen may be regarded as successful. She also stood out on Thursday after Markle opted to wear a neutral Givenchy dress that proved she respects the monarch.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool