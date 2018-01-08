White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley drew attention Monday for a number of remarks about President Donald Trump. Gidley weighed in on Trump’s impending medical examination, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump and Trump’s comments about being a “stable genius.”

Gidley serves as special assistant to the president and deputy press secretary. He previously served as senior communications advisor to former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, according to his Twitter biography.

While speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One Monday, Gidley apparently weighed in on a variety of topics while speaking to journalists. Reporters discussed Gidley’s comments on Twitter Monday afternoon.

“WH spokesman Hogan Gidley tells reporters on Air Force One it is ‘repugnant’ & ‘grotesque’ that Steve Bannon went after two of the president’s children who are ‘serving this nation, sacrificing in their service,’” CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins tweeted. “Asked what Jared and Ivanka sacrificed, he says personal lives.”

Gidley also reportedly said Trump would “absolutely” run for president again. When discussing Trump’s upcoming medical examination, Gidley also said that Trump would not undergo a psychiatric evaluation, according to Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey.

When asked about Trump’s now-infamous comments about being a “stable genius,” Gidley reportedly had much to say about the president’s choice of words.

“Well, when most of the press calls him unstable and stupid, but the record shows quite a difference in what the media is trying to portray him to be, then he comes back with exactly what he is, which is, -- he’s brilliant, not just in the business world but as a political tactician, as a president,” Gidley said. “The accomplishments speak for themselves.”