Following Oprah Winfrey’s acceptance speech for the Cecil B. de Mille award at the Golden Globes Sunday night, NBC Network tweeted "Nothing but respect for OUR future president" alongside a photo of her. The tweet came from the network that televised the awards show, not to be confused with NBC News, a news program on the NBC network.

The tweet has since been removed from Twitter but not before it came to the attention of President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr.

Trump Jr. retweeted the NBC tweet Monday morning and added, "In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets!" He later replied to his own tweet with a screenshot of the NBC tweet once it was deleted.

NBC, the same network that televised Trump’s show The Apprentice, among other shows like, This Is Us, The Voice, and Will & Grace, apologized for the tweet Monday morning. The network tweeted, "Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet."

The tweet was a reference to Seth Meyers’ opening monologue in which he said, "And Oprah, while I have you, in 2011 I told some jokes about our current president at the White House Correspondents dinner, jokes about how he was unqualified to be president, and some have said that night convinced him to run. So if that’s true I just want to say, Oprah you will never be president, you do not have what it takes."

The tweet was a play on the "Nothing But Respect For My President" meme that gained recognition on Twitter last year. A Twitter user posted a photo of themselves cleaning Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a caption that included the phrase, "Nothing but respect for MY president." Soon parodies of the tweet appeared online and it became a full-blown meme and eventually led to the NBC tweet that was a reference to the Meyers joke.