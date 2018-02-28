Jeff Franklin, creator of “Full House” and “Fuller House,” has been fired from his role as showrunner of the Netflix sequel series due to complaints about his behavior. Warner Bros. TV has also decided not to renew its contract with the producer.

Variety reports that the studio received multiple statements citing Franklin’s inappropriate behavior, both on the set and in the writers’ room. He’s been accused of speaking improperly about his sex life, as well as being verbally abusive to his staff.

There were also complaints about Franklin repeatedly inviting dates to the “Fuller House” set and often giving them small roles. There have not been any direct sexual harassment allegations made against him.

Photo: Mike Yarish / Netflix

“Fuller House” first premiered on Netflix in 2016, but it was a little before then that Warner Bros. TV first received an anonymous letter expressing objections to how Franklin behaves with his staff. Despite this original complaint that called him “a walking lawsuit waiting to happen,” the showrunner remained on the series.

The latest complaints changed that. After hearing allegations against Franklin from multiple staffers, Warner Bros. TV reportedly conducted an investigation into the matter before deciding to part ways.

“We are not renewing Jeff Franklin’s production deal and he will no longer be working on ‘Fuller House,'” the studio said in a statement.

The series debuted its back half of Season 3 on Netflix in December before announcing its Season 4 renewal in January. While a new showrunner is now needed, it doesn’t seem like the search will affect the show’s current schedule.

“‘Fuller House’ will return for a fourth season, as planned,” Netflix spokesperson said in a statement on Wednesday. “We hope to go into production in the next few months.”

Aside from the “Fuller” franchise, Franklin also created the 90s shows “High Tide,” starring Rick Springfield, “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper,” with Holly Robinson Peete and Raven-Symoné, as well as the short-lived series “Head Over Heels.”

He also worked as an executive producer on comedy series “Malcolm and Eddie” and “Stuart Little” before taking on TV movies like “Raptor Island,” “Alien Apocalypse” and “American Black Beauty.”