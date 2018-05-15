Why do the Kardashian-Jenner mommies always use Snapchat filters on their babies? When Stormi Webster was born, Kylie Jenner used it when she shared her baby’s first video to the world.

Kim Kardashian West did so as well with her baby Saint, and now Khloe Kardashian used it for True Thompson.

A source explained to People that the three mommies’ Snapchat filter preference isn’t just a coincidence. The source went on to explain that privacy is a big deal for the TV personalities, so they feel they are protecting their babies by not showing their full faces.

The preference has changed since then, since Kim and Kylie have decided to share non-filtered photos of their babies lately.

The Kardashians have already discussed their kids’ privacy during the 10th anniversary special of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” last year.

Kourtney said that “the boundaries are always changing” when it comes to their kids being filmed for the show, especially since they are becoming more aware of fame. “We’ll definitely go through moments where we’re like, ‘Cut the kids way back,’” she shared.

“Mason calls [the crew] the filmers,” added Kourtney. “He used to be like, ‘Are the filmers coming? I want to show them my Legos that I’m building.’ Now he’s in a phase where he’s like, ‘I don’t like when the filmers are over.’”

Kim, on the other hand, said that being on the show is “such a personal choice” for each member of the family.

“You can fall in love with someone, and it’s not their job to be on our show,” she said. “Kanye [West] respects what I do and sometimes he’s on, if he happens to be there, or will let us film if we’re at a concert. At first we were like, ‘Our kids will never be on, my daughter is not going to be on.’ But she’s always around me and she’s so cute, so I just want people to see [that] a little bit. It’s never a story revolving [around] them or about them or anything too personal. We know that we signed up for this, but our kids did not,” she said. Photo: Getty Images/Charley Gallay