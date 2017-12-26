Prince Harry and former President Barack Obama have a close relationship with each other, but it’s possible that the prince won’t invite Obama to his upcoming wedding.

According to News.co.au, the British government asked Prince Harry to not invite Obama to his and Meghan Markle’s wedding because they believe that President Donald Trump wouldn’t like him to be there.

The Sun previously reported that Prince Harry and Markle already expressed their desire to invite the Obamas to their May 19, 2018 wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

“Harry has made it clear he wants the Obamas at the wedding, so it’s causing a lot of nervousness. Trump could react very badly if the Obamas get to a royal wedding before he has had the chance to meet the queen. Conversations are ongoing about and ministers will eventually have to decide, if the PM lays down the law, Harry will just have to suck it up,” a source told the publication.

Markle is very vocal about her dislike of Trump, and she also made disparaging comments about the president during his campaign last year. This was also one of the reasons why Ivanka Trump’s well-wishes to Markle and Prince Harry after they announced their engagement were criticized by many.

On her Twitter account, Ivanka also said that she’s certain Markle and Prince Harry will do extraordinary things as a couple, as well as individually.

But when Obama congratulated the couple post-engagement, their supporters cheered them on. A lot of Obama’s supporters also expressed how much they missed them. Some also asked him to return to the White House.

Prince Harry also interviewed Obama in the past, and the two couldn’t help but laugh when the latter tried to imitate the former’s British accent.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Prince Harry’s wedding is not a state occasion, so the British government will only be consulted regarding some matters. At the end of the day, Prince Harry and Markle will have the final say regarding who they want to invite.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation