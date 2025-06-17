Yisrael Katz reminded Khamenei of the fate of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein, who was captured and executed after the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz issued a stern warning to Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, drawing a provocative parallel with the fate of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. Katz referenced Hussein, reminding Khamenei of the dictator's downfall and execution following the U.S. invasion of Iraq in 2003, as reported by Deutsche Welle.

The warning followed escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, marked by recent military confrontations. On June 13, Israel carried out military airstrikes against sites across Iran, targeting military and nuclear facilities. The strikes reportedly resulted in the deaths of several senior Iranian commanders and nine nuclear scientists. Iranian retaliation soon followed, with over 200 missiles launched against Israel, causing 24 deaths and over 500 injuries, Anadolu Ajansı reported.

During a security assessment with Israeli military commanders, Katz accused Khamenei of committing war crimes through continued missile attacks on Israeli civilians, noted Trend News. "He should remember what happened to the dictator in the country that borders Iran, who went down this path against the State of Israel," Katz stated, referring to Hussein.

The conflict has caused numerous casualties on both sides. Since the escalation began, 248 people have died, with 224 being Iranians, most of whom are civilians, reported El Peridico. Israeli airstrikes have claimed the lives of key Iranian military figures, including Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, and IRGC Commander Hossein Salami.

Israel's military actions also targeted strategic infrastructure, including a strike on the Islamic Republic's state television building in Tehran as it was broadcasting live. Yoav Gallant, another senior official, confirmed these operations and emphasized that other Iranian governmental institutions might also be targets, according to Proto Thema.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed on American ABC television that targeting Khamenei could potentially end the ongoing conflict, suggesting, "killing Khamenei would put an end to the conflict." This discussion arises amid claims that former U.S. President Donald Trump previously opposed an Israeli plan to assassinate Khamenei, Al-Quds Al-Arabi mentioned.

The Israeli Defense Ministry has issued evacuation warnings to residents of Tehran, urging them to leave targeted areas. Katz reiterated this directive and asserted that Israeli forces would continue offensive strikes on Iranian regime targets to undermine the Islamic Republic's capacity for future strikes, according to Proto Thema.

As events unfold, the international community remains wary of the developments, particularly concerning the strategic ramifications in the volatile Middle East region. Khamenei, at 86, faces increasing internal and external pressures, with his authority reportedly challenged by factions within Iran vying for influence, according to Al-Quds Al-Arabi.