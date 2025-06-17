Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, the sole survivor of the devastating Air India crash that killed at least 279 people, is speaking publicly for the first time, just as a video of him walking away from the destruction sparks disbelief online.

Ramesh, 40, who lives in London with his wife and child, was visiting India with his brother when tragedy struck. His brother Ajay did not survive. The two were on board flight AI171, which crashed shortly after take-off on June 12, hitting a medical school hostel in Ahmedabad.

'I saw that I was alive, so I tried to open my seat belt, and I was able to get out,' Ramesh told Indian state broadcaster Doordarshan TV from his hospital bed. Seated in an emergency row, he said the door was already damaged. 'My seat was broken, the door was broken. I saw an opening, so I just got out.'

Scepticism Over Survival

While some have called his survival a miracle, others are still struggling to believe it. After footage emerged showing Ramesh walking from the wreckage with only minor injuries from the crash site, questions quickly flooded online platforms.

'Not having it 1 bit that this guy, the only survivor of the crash has just casually walked out away from that gigantic fireball with black smoke everywhere with 1 scar on his face' one user asked on X. Another wrote, '240 People Died and This Guy Walked Away With a Few Scratches.'

Several commenters speculated whether Ramesh could have been off the plane before impact or involved in some other way. At the same time, some conspiracy theories have even suggested the crash might have had a pre-determined narrative.

What's more, the reported scorching temperature of the crash site, more than 2000 degrees fahrenheit, makes it impossible to believe that Ramesh got out with hardly a scorch mark.

A chilling new video has emerged from the site of the devastating Air India Flight AI-171 crash, showing Vishwash Kumar Ramesh — the sole survivor of the tragedy — walking away from the smouldering wreckage with smoke billowing behind him. pic.twitter.com/Xln3BgmdIr — STELLA (@BrownKhaleesi) June 16, 2025

Others, however, have pushed back, urging people not to jump to conclusions. 'Miracles happen, and sometimes people survive impossible situations,' one comment read.

Despite the speculation, doctors treating Ramesh confirmed he suffered only minor injuries, cuts and bruises, but nothing life-threatening. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited the hospital to meet with victims' families, also spoke briefly with Ramesh during his stay.

A Gruelling Search for Victims

As Ramesh recovers, the task of identifying victims continues. Officials say 241 of the dead were passengers and crew on board, with dozens more killed inside a medical hostel the plane crashed into shortly after take-off.

The fire that followed the crash reached extreme temperatures up to 1,500°C, according to forensic experts making identification difficult. 'These high temperatures affect the DNA present in various parts of the body,' said H.P. Sanghvi, director of Gandhinagar Forensic Science Laboratory. 'The entire process is being carried out 24/7.'

According to Indian media, 80 victims have been identified so far and the process of handling bodies back to the families have started.

Questions Remain Over What Went Wrong

Meanwhile, investigators are now focused on probing the aircraft's black boxes to determine what led to the crash. Ramesh told media that moments after take-off, 'the plane was stuck in the air.'

A mayday call was made by the pilot shortly before the crash, but without flight data and cockpit recordings, it's unclear whether the tragedy was due to mechanical failure, pilot error, or something else.

The Missed Flight That Saved a Life

While Ramesh has been making headlines for his near death encounter and miracolous survival, stories of near-misses have also come to light.

Bhoomi Chauhan, 28, was supposed to be on flight AI171 but arrived ten minutes late due to traffic. Initially frustrated at being denied boarding, she is now thankful. 'I told them I'm only ten minutes late... but they did not allow me,' she told the BBC. 'I was very disappointed.' Her frustration has since turned into relief.

Meanwhile, Ramesh is reportedly expected to be released from hospital within days. But while his physical injuries are minor, the emotional trauma remains heavy as he has to now return to London without his brother, carrying the burden of survival.

Originally published on IBTimes UK