Just days after Donald Trump emerged victorious in the 2024 elections, a cruise line company is offering a four-year package for customers to "Skip Forward" to avoid his presidency.

"Residents have the flexibility to join their customized journey at any port during the continuous global adventure for up to 4 years," said the company, Villa Vie Residences.

The company announced its "Skip Forward" program, priced at around $40,000 a year, last Thursday, one day after Trump was declared the victor of the 2024 presidential race.

One can also purchase the entire four-year package at once, priced at either $159,999 per head for a room for two or $255,999 for a single-occupancy cabin, reported Fox Business.

"Pay once and never worry about it again," reads the description of the package on the site. "The moment you step on board, your journey begins. Leave behind the familiar and embrace the unknown as you navigate the world's most iconic and inspiring locations."

Read more Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Zelensky That His 'Allowance' Is About To Be Cut Donald Trump Jr. Mocks Zelensky That His 'Allowance' Is About To Be Cut

Though the package is not explicitly associated with the impending arrival of a second Trump administration, similar politically inspired packages have previously been offered to customers. The company named its two-year package "Mid-Term Selection", referring to the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

"Villa Vie offers a unique one-of-a-kind way [to] see the whole world at a slow pace where you have enough time to actually experience the cultural vibe of every port," Villa Vie Residences Head of Sales Anne Alms said. "Your villa is your bedroom, and the ship is your home, she'll take you across the globe to endless horizons."

The company has offered other packages addressing current events as well. They recently began offering an "Endless Horizons" package aimed at customers affected by inflation.

"One aspect most people nearing retirement age are concerned about is ongoing living expenses and the possibility of outliving their savings," Chief Operating Officer of Villa Vie Residences Kathy Villalba said. "This program eliminates that concern altogether while offering the ultimate dream: exploring every corner of the world by sea."

CEO Mikael Petterson confirmed that the package would be a good fit for those seeking to escape the country post-Trump win, but also that many Villa Vie Residences customers are conservative.

"Although the campaign was put together before the results of the election, we feel we have a perfect product for those who said they'd leave the country if XYZ wins the election," Petterson said to Fox Business.

"We may have differing political views, but our community comes together through our passion for exploring the world in a very real way that goes far beyond politics."