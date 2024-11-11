President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to be his U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Nikki Haley held that role in Trump's previous administration but he announced on his Truth Social account that he was not inviting her back to his administration.

Haley ran against Trump in the Republican primaries and was critical of him before dropping out and endorsing him.

Trump confirmed he had selected Stefanik in a statement to the New York Post on Sunday.

"I am honored to nominate Chairwoman Elise Stefanik to serve in my Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Elise is an incredibly strong, tough, and smart America First fighter," Trump said.

"I am truly honored to earn President Trump's nomination to serve in his Cabinet as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," Stefanik said in a statement to the paper.

Stefanik has been a strong supporter of Trump and was once considered a possible vice president pick for the former president.

Once a moderate Republican who worked on Mitt Romney's 2012 presidential campaign, Stefanik shifted her positions to align more closely with the right and rebranded herself as one of Trump's key allies on Capitol Hill following his victory in the 2016 presidential election.

Stefanik called for President Biden's immediate resignation after he dropped out of his reelection campaign this summer.

"If Joe Biden can't run for re-election, he is unable and unfit to serve as President of the United States. He must immediately resign," Stefanik posted on X.