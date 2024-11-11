A former spokesperson for Kamala Harris has called on President Joe Biden to resign so that Harris can become president for the last two months of his term.

Jamal Simmons, a former communications director for the vice president, said on a panel for CNN's "State of the Union" that while Biden had been a "phenomenal" president, he said that resigning could help Biden live up to his promise of being a "transitional figure."

"He's lived up to so many of the promises that he's made. There is one promise left that he can fulfill: Being a transitional figure," Simmons said on the panel. "He could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, make Kamala Harris the president of the United States. He could absolve her from having to oversee the Jan. 6 transition of her own defeat."

Jamal Simmons, former communications director for VP Harris calls for President Biden to resign so Harris could become president until Jan. 20thpic.twitter.com/Elaf8ME2R4 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) November 10, 2024

Simmons' proposal was met with reactions of surprise from the other panelists, who could be heard saying "woah" and "wow" as Simmons was explaining his reasoning.

"It would dominate the news at a point where Democrats have to learn drama and transparency and doing things in the public we want to see. This is the moment for us to change the perspective of how Democrats operate," Simmons continued.

Harris has made no sign to indicate that this is something that she would be interested in. Her campaign has not commented on Simmons' proposal, as reported by Politico.

Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise - to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It’d turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6 make it easier for next woman to run. #trailblazepodcast — Jamal Simmons (@JamalSimmons) November 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Simmons reiterated his idea on X, stating, "Joe Biden has been amazing but he should fulfill one last promise - to be transitional. Biden should resign and make Kamala Harris the first woman president. It'd turn tables on Trump, keep Kamala from presiding over Jan 6, make it easier for [the] next woman to run."

"Dems have better policies but we must realize the old rules no longer apply. We are not playing table tennis. We are in a mixed martial arts fight and Americans respond to drama and excitement. We should use that to make our arguments for a better path forward," Simmons wrote in another tweet.

Originally published by Latin Times.