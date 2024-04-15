In the wake of tragedy, innovation often emerges as a beacon of hope, driving change and progress. Such is the story of Drive Square Inc., a pioneering company celebrating over two decades in the industry. Founded in 2001 by Konstantin Sizov, Drive Square stands as a testament to resilience and dedication in the realm of driving simulation technology.

The genesis of Drive Square traces back to a national tragedy, a school bus crash that claimed the lives of several children, shaking the nation to its core. Witnessing the aftermath of such a devastating event, Mr. Sizov was determined to make a difference. He recalls, reflecting on the catalyst that fueled his entrepreneurial journey, "I wanted to develop a solution that could prevent such accidents in the future."

With a vision to improve driver safety through innovative technology, Mr. Sizov embarked on a mission to develop a driving simulator that would enable individuals to practice hazardous scenarios in the safety of their vehicles. This vision became a reality when Sizov patented the driving simulator technology, laying the foundation for Drive Square.

The early years were marked by collaboration and innovation. Sizov secured grants from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and partnered with leading universities like the University of Massachusetts at Amherst and Northeastern University.

Drive Square's in-vehicle driving simulation technology emerged as a game-changer in driver training and practice, particularly targeting the demographic most vulnerable to motor vehicle crashes: young adults aged 16-20. With over 5,000 teenagers dying in motor vehicle crashes annually due to driver error, the need for effective training solutions was dire. The Drive Square Simulation System™ offered a holistic approach to driver education, combining innovative training techniques with entertainment elements to promote better preparation for real-world driving challenges.

These simulators provide users with an immersive experience, allowing them to navigate various driving scenarios and anticipate potential hazards in a controlled environment. "Driving simulators can be instrumental in enhancing situational awareness and risk management," explains Konstantin. "They enable users to practice critical skills that cannot be safely replicated on the road."

In addition to driver training, Drive Square has expanded its reach into prevention programs, leveraging simulation technology to raise awareness about the dangers of reckless driving behaviors such as drunk driving and distracted driving. By offering short demonstration sessions in front of local high schools, Drive Square aims to educate young drivers and reduce fatalities among this demographic. The company has hosted thousands of events within the U.S. and abroad.

Maryellen Kraese of St. Mary's Department of Health in Maryland says: "Drive Square technology was very up to date and it really gave students a hands-on and real-world visual experience and over time the students and our community partners have been able to share this information word of mouth and so now they're able to recognize these simulators at different community events and they are very excited and really enjoy the experience"

Konstantin Sizov, a seasoned entrepreneur and visionary leader, remains at the helm of Drive Square, driving innovation and spearheading efforts to expand the company's impact nationwide. As a member of the Transportation Research Board and a Principal Investigator for research projects sponsored by NIH and CDC, Sizov brings a wealth of expertise to the table, guiding Drive Square toward continued growth and success.

In commemorating over 20 years of excellence, with a steadfast commitment to saving lives and reducing accident-related costs, Drive Square continues to pave the way for safer roads and communities across the nation.