A Camarillo woman was sentenced to jail for driving intoxicated and crashing her car in Ventura County, California, in March 2021, killing her passenger.

Lindsey Shaver, 21, was sentenced to 90 days in prison and probation after pleading guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, KTLA reported.

Her charge stemmed from a deadly crash that occurred on March 18, 2021, when Shaver and another passenger, identified by the outlet as Laney Zambri, were driving on Pacific Coast Highway.

Shaver was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the incident, the Ventura County District Attorney's Office confirmed.

Authorities said the passenger, Zambri, was standing through the car's sunroof while filming a Snapchat video at the time.

Shaver, who was allegedly also recording a video on her cellphone as she was driving, drifted off the paved roadway, lost control of her vehicle and crashed, causing the car to flip over.

When the vehicle flipped over, Zambri was ejected and suffered several critical injuries. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead days later, authorities confirmed.

Shaver was reportedly wearing a seat belt during the accident. She incurred minor injuries and declined medical treatment, Ventura County Star previously reported.

Shaver was initially booked into Ventura County jail with bail set at $50,000 and was released on a bail bond, jail records showed.

"Shaver's decision to use marijuana and drive while impaired tragically took the life of her best friend," said prosecutor George Brietigam. "We hope that high school students will learn about the real-life consequences of driving under the influence and will choose not to do so after hearing about the tragic circumstances of this case."

As part of Shaver's probation terms, authorities said that she will be required to speak at local high schools regarding the dangers of impaired and distracted driving.