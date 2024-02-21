The rise of social media in the 21st century has created a whole new way for people to spend their time. Users scroll for hours on end on their devices, consuming content curated by algorithms to match their interests. This keeps them hooked on the platform and coming back for more. Social media addiction is now a thing, as many social networks' features are designed to stimulate the production of dopamine, the pleasure hormone.

With social media use being ingrained in so many people's daily lives, the operators of these platforms are now worth billions, if not trillions, of dollars. The more time people spend on social media, the more the platform owners earn, proving that time is money. Furthermore, the platforms hold so much data on their users, such as their interests, preferences, and habits, which are often sold to advertisers and organizations with less-than-savory intentions. Remember, if you're not paying for it, chances are, you're the product.

As they're currently set up, the major social networks exploit users' time to benefit their owners and shareholders, as well as profit off the immense amount of data the user base generates each day. Consumers United is a social network that seeks to challenge this paradigm. Instead of users wasting their time-consuming content and generating profits for the social network's executives and shareholders, Consumers United enables users to gain benefits from the time they spend on the network, returning the power to the people.

Going beyond just a social network for people to interact and share content, Consumers United is a transformative force that addresses fundamental gaps in the way people connect, value their time, and unite as a global community. Consumers United believes that daily interactions between people should transcend superficial connections, which is why it emphasizes meaningful engagements that empower and enrich everyone's lives.

Benjamin Franklin, one of the US Founding Fathers, popularized the saying "Time is Money." Indeed, what people choose to do with their time has huge implications on their livelihood and resources.

Instead of spending huge chunks of their day scrolling endlessly through social networks that offer nothing in return for time spent, Consumers United's users are rewarded for their time. This positions time as the true currency and measure of value – once spent, it can never be taken back. Consumers United is harnessing the power of blockchains and utility tokens in ThrillCoin™, introducing an added dimension to how time is spent and allowing its value to permeate other aspects of users' lives. ThrillCoin™ is not a cryptocurrency that can be bought or invested in. Rather, it is earned by spending time doing activities and purchasing things that are part of daily life. Thus, Consumers United is modifying Franklin's saying – rather than "Time is Money", it is now "Time is (Thrill)Coin™".

While social media has allowed people to connect and communicate with each other more conveniently, it has also negatively affected people's relationships. Everyone has witnessed toxicity on social media in one form or another – bullying, prejudice/bigotry, trolling, and many more. Bad actors are utilizing social media to spread their ideologies and promote conflict among different groups of people, and then using this conflict to their own benefit. Consumers United seeks to eliminate toxicity, break down barriers, and promote global synergy by dissolving artificial constructs that divide people, such as race, religion, gender, or political leaning. By achieving this, it allows unity and understanding to thrive across society.

As Consumers United continues to roll out in 2024 and beyond, it will also continue spreading the word of its altruistic mission. It is partnering with a wide range of organizations and merchants, as well as individuals with large online followings to jumpstart the network. By challenging the status quo of social networking, it seeks to empower the people – the regular users – rather than the elite few tech executives and shareholders. Abraham Lincoln defined democracy as a "government of the people, by the people, for the people." Consumers United is extending that concept to social networks by creating an environment where users feel valued, rewarded, and part of a movement that transcends the boundaries of traditional social networks. Ultimately, it seeks to redefine the way we connect, value our time, and unite as a global community.