U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he is appointing Judge Jeanine Pirro as the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, and while the president's allies are celebrating the news, many users on Elon Musk-owned X are not so pleased about the selection.

Trump heaped praises on his latest pick, saying Pirro who co-hosts "The Five" on Fox News, "is incredibly qualified for this position, and is considered one of the top district attorneys in the history of the State of New York."

Who is Jeanine Pirro?

Pirro joined Fox News and 2006 but before then, she was elected as a judge in New York's Westchester County Court in the early 1990s.

She is mostly known for a 2021 lawsuit by voting tech company Smartmatic USA wherein she and others at Fox News were accused of spreading false claims over the company's alleged involvement in rigging the 2020 presidential election.

Pirro has also authored several books, including Liars, Leakers, and Liberals: The Case Against the Anti-Trump Conspiracy.

Notably, Pirro isn't the first individual with ties to the conservative news outlet and political commentary TV channel that Trump has tapped into top roles in his administration.

One of his top picks from the channel is Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who co-hosted "Fox & Friends Weekend."

X Users Blast Trump's Decision

On X, several known Trump allies have congratulated Pirro for getting selected for the crucial role.

Sen. Lindsey Graham from South Carolina said he is "beyond pleased" with the selection, saying Pirro is "exactly the right person at the right time to take on this responsibility."

Grand slam, home run, hat trick pick.



I am beyond pleased with President Trump’s decision to make Jeanine Pirro the interim U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.



She is exactly the right person at the right time to take on this responsibility. She brings to the table… pic.twitter.com/PDziU22M35 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) May 8, 2025

However, many others were outraged by the selection, including MainStreet.law Founder and Managing Partner Tristan Snell, who questioned how many more TV hosts Trump will place "in serious positions they're unqualified for."

BREAKING: Trump to name Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as interim US Attorney for DC



After Senate rejected his last pick, Ed Martin



How many more TV hosts is Trump going to put in serious positions they’re unqualified for?



THIS IS THE US GOVERNMENT — NOT THE CELEBRITY APPRENTICE — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) May 8, 2025

American singer-songwriter and activist Bill Madden said Trump's latest move is a sign he is "doubling down by giving serious consideration to unqualified and incompetent drunk" Pirro.

After hiring unqualified and incompetent drunk Pete Hegseth to be Defense Secretary, Trump's doubling down by giving serious consideration to unqualified and incompetent drunk Jeanine Pirro as US Attorney for DC. There has never been a more incompetent president than Trump, EVER. pic.twitter.com/l8zTJYIMtH — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) May 8, 2025

One user said the United States has now become "a banana republic," a term used by political scientists to describe a nation that's both politically and economically unstable.

If we weren’t a banana republic before, we are now. Jeanine Pirro as U.S. Attorney for DC? She hasn’t practiced law in 20 years. She’s not a prosecutor—she’s a wine-soaked loudmouth with a camera. This is obscene. pic.twitter.com/rMXJTKc8K5 — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) May 8, 2025

The user added that aside from Pirro supposedly not having practiced law in over two decades, "she's not a prosecutor—she's a wine-soaked loudmouth with a camera."

Aside from the SmartmaticUSA lawsuit, Pirro is also known for a 2020 broadcast where she was accused of being drunk as she appeared to stumble over her words.

Political content creator Harry Sisson called Pirro a "lunatic who has consistently spread conspiracy theories on Fox," adding that her appointment "is disastrous for the United States."

Oh my… Trump just appointed Fox News host Jeanine Pirro to be the next interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. She is a lunatic who has consistently spread conspiracy theories on Fox. This is disastrous for the United States. pic.twitter.com/cZwbmjmsKR — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) May 8, 2025

Trump has yet to address concerns over his latest selection.