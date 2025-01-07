The Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® has named HISONG AirStudio One a CES Innovation Awards® 2025 Honoree. This recognition is part of the CES Innovation Awards® program, which received a record-breaking 3,400 submissions this year. The announcement comes ahead of CES 2025, the world's leading technology event, scheduled for Jan. 7–10 in Las Vegas, NV.

Owned and produced by CTA®, the CES Innovation Awards celebrate excellence in design and engineering across 33 consumer technology categories. Products with the highest ratings earn the prestigious "Best of Innovation" distinction. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including media professionals, designers, and engineers, evaluated submissions for their innovation, functionality, engineering, aesthetics, and design.

Redefined Audio Creation Experience

The HISONG AirStudio One is a game-changing all-in-one audio solution that transforms how creators record and produce high-quality sound. It combines the power of a professional microphone, IEMs (In-Ear Monitors), audio interface, and audio mixer into a single, portable device designed with simplicity and versatility.

Gone are the days of wrestling with bulky equipment or untangling wires—HISONG AirStudio One streamlines the entire process. With a lightweight, wireless design, creators can capture inspiration anytime, anywhere. It is also compact by design, powerful in performance–boasting a 4-in-1 combination, making it usable anytime, anywhere.

Whether you're laying down tracks in your home studio, recording a podcast in a bustling café, or filming a live stream outdoors, the HISONG AirStudio One ensures you're ready to hit record whenever inspiration strikes.

Moreover, the HISONG AirStudio One has advanced features that redefine the audio creation experience. It offers versatile multi-directional microphone patterns, allowing users to effortlessly switch between cardioid, super cardioid, and other pickup patterns with the help of HISONG's proprietary algorithms. Its built-in audio mixer, powered by a DSP (Digital Signal Processor), ensures seamless control with complex floating-point calculations for professional-grade sound processing.

The device also incorporates cutting-edge LE AUDIO technology, delivering high-quality wireless earphones for real-time monitoring without the hassle of wires. The HISONG LINK App also provides creators with powerful vocal fine-tuning tools, including a customizable EQ for precise audio adjustments.

Who's It For

Designed for music creation, live streaming, podcasting, and even everyday listening, the HISONG AirStudio One offers a smooth, efficient, and professional-grade audio experience. It's not just a device; it's your creative partner—compact, powerful, and always ready to perform.

For HISONG, what sets the AirStudio One apart is how effortlessly it blends cutting-edge technology with user-friendly design. It's packed with features like real-time sound monitoring, noise reduction, and a versatile connectivity suite—all tailored to make your recording experience seamless. But it's not just about the tech specs; it's about the freedom to create.

Looking forward, HISONG is committed to empowering creators with innovative audio solutions. By combining cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design, HISONG continues to redefine the possibilities of sound creation. You can learn more about HISONG's vision and mission to make greater steps in the audio technology scene in their official website www.hisong.io.

The CES Innovation Awards 2025 honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation. More will be revealed in January. Many honorees will showcase their winning products in the CES Innovation Awards Showcase at CES 2025.