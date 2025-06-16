A rare glimpse into the private world of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has captured the hearts of many, as her Father's Day tribute finally reveals Archie's face and showcases Harry's role as a devoted dad.

Meghan shared a touching video on 15 June, featuring never-before-seen footage of Harry playing, cuddling, and teaching their children, Archie and Lilibet. The compilation offers a candid look at the Sussex family's everyday life, set to Jason Mraz's 'Have It All'.

A Personal Tribute with Unseen Family Moments

The Duchess posted a lengthy montage that includes clips of Harry holding Archie on his lap in their garden in Montecito, California, and sharing wholesome moments on the beach and at a waterfall. Among the highlights is Harry teaching Archie how to cycle, with laughter echoing through the footage. The video also captures Harry playing with Lilibet, feeding a horse, and cuddling her on a plane sitting by the ocean.

Meghan's caption simply reads, 'Happy Father's Day to our favourite guy,' underscoring her admiration for her husband. She included a photograph of a garden banner with the message, hanging proudly in their home, showing Harry clutching the children tightly.

Archie's Face Finally Revealed

Until now, Archie's face has largely remained out of the public eye. Meghan's recent posts suggest a shift towards sharing more intimate moments of her children's lives. The video shows Archie's red hair clearly, and his joyful personality shines through as he kicks a ball and laughs with Harry. Lilibet's interactions with animals and her playful spirit are also on display, including her feeding carrots to a horse and engaging with goats outside.

The clips provide a rare window into the Sussexes' life since they stepped back from royal duties in 2020. They are seen enjoying family trips in scenic locations, with shots of Archie and Lilibet racing along sandy beaches and splashing in the sea. These glimpses have become more frequent over recent months, indicating a desire to share their family life more openly.

Harry's Role as a Hands-On Dad

Harry's involvement as a father has long been praised by friends and insiders. Meghan's tribute reinforces this, showing him in various caring and playful scenarios. Whether reading bedtime stories, dancing in the kitchen, or playing on the grass, he appears to prioritise his children's happiness and wellbeing.

In interviews, Harry has described his children as funny, lively, and full of surprises. In a recent conversation with Good Morning America, he shared that Archie and Lilibet are thriving, growing fast, and making him laugh daily. His friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, noted Harry's full embrace of fatherhood, describing him as a man who loves being a parent.

The Significance of Family in the Sussex Life

The post comes amidst a backdrop of increased social media activity from Meghan, who has recently shared more glimpses of her family life. In the past, photos from trips to Disneyland and candid family moments have appeared on her Instagram, often with her children's faces partially obscured for privacy.

This shift reflects a desire to balance their privacy with their wish to share special moments. The inclusion of Archie's face, in particular, marks a notable change, allowing fans to see the boy's cheerful personality and recognise his individuality. The images also suggest a family that values normalcy and joy, despite their high-profile lives.

