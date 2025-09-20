Mark Zuckerberg has unveiled his latest creation, a pair of Ray-Ban glasses that are set to redefine how we interact with the world. These aren't your average sunglasses; they're a leap into a futuristic era where technology seamlessly integrates with our senses.

With the ability to see, hear and translate, these new smart glasses promise to break down barriers and offer a new perspective on our daily lives.

The Next Generation of Wearable Tech

During Meta's yearly Connect conference, Mark Zuckerberg unveiled an extensive collection of AI-enabled eyewear, featuring two fresh designs and a brand-new category. Created in collaboration with leading names in the glasses industry, Ray-Ban and Oakley, these products are intended to weave artificial intelligence into our daily routines.

The company states that the smart glasses were developed with three main principles in mind: they are lightweight, comfortable and stylish. They are packed with AI technology, treating 'superintelligence' with the utmost importance.

'Our glasses are engineered to get better over time. As the AI improves, your glasses do, too', the company mentioned in a press release. 'And because good things come in threes, we've got three major AI glasses announcements to share.'

Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) Pricing and Upgrades

The new Ray-Ban Meta (Gen 2) glasses, according to Meta, improve from the last version with notable enhancements. The battery now lasts twice as long, offering up to eight hours of combined use. Furthermore, the camera now records in 3K ultra HD video, resulting in clearer and more vibrant images.

A new function, named 'conversation focus', will assist people in hearing more clearly in loud surroundings by using the glasses' open-ear speakers to boost a person's speech. The second model is currently on sale, with a starting price of $379 (£281.04), and is offered in three different shades.

Oakley Meta Vanguard for Athletes

Aimed at athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, Meta is launching the new Oakley Meta Vanguard. These AI performance glasses are designed to withstand harsh conditions with an IP67 rating, which makes them resistant to sweat and brief immersion in water.

Introducing Oakley Meta HSTN Performance AI glasses. Capture highlights, listen to music, and change the game with @Meta AI. Chapter 1 is here and it’s just the beginning. Pre-order starts July 11.



Get notified: https://t.co/ubGrMBlZnw pic.twitter.com/ssZYqamo7o — Oakley (@oakley) June 20, 2025

They include a central 12MP camera with a broad 122-degree viewing angle and provide up to nine hours of power, according to the brand. The open-ear speakers are six decibels louder than their predecessors and feature improved wind noise reduction.

The eyewear connects with fitness applications such as Garmin and Strava, offering live statistics and an autocapture function that automatically records clips at significant moments during a workout. The Oakley Meta Vanguard can now be pre-ordered for $499 (£370.03).

The Most Advanced AI Eyewear

The biggest reveal was the Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, which usher in a fresh class of AI eyewear. This model is the first in the collection to come with a high-resolution, full-colour monocular screen incorporated directly into the lens.

The company states that the screen, which becomes invisible when not needed, has a resolution of 42 pixels per degree — surpassing the company's consumer VR headsets — and can reach a brightness of 5,000 nits.

The eyewear is operated using the new Meta Neural Band, a device worn on the wrist that uses surface electromyography (sEMG) to read small movements of the hand and fingers.

NEWS: Meta has officially unveiled its $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display AI glasses.



• Color 600-by-600-pixel resolution

• 20-degree field of view

• 5,000 nits of max brightness

• 2% light leakage, making it hard for other people to see that there is a display

• Gesture control… pic.twitter.com/N4C1c4D2cH — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) September 18, 2025

The platform also lets people read messages, make video calls, get walking directions and see live captions, all without having to take their phone out. The Meta Ray-Ban Display, which is sold with the Neural Band, goes on sale on 30 September for $799 (£592.49).

👓 ICYMI 😎: Connect 2025 was a big day for AI glasses — let us break it down:



- Meta Ray-Ban Display: the most advanced AI glasses we’ve ever sold with an in-lens display and our Meta Neural Band that uses EMG to translate muscle movement into commands for your glasses



-… pic.twitter.com/3n9MlyL1PW — Meta Newsroom (@MetaNewsroom) September 18, 2025

Meta has elevated the popular features of Ray-Ban Meta while adding new ones, thanks to a high-resolution display and the Neural Band. Here are a few experiences that make Meta Ray-Ban Display so unique:

Meta AI with Visuals: The glasses' AI can now show you answers and how-to guides step by step, instead of just reading information out loud. You can easily advance through the steps with a quick swipe on the Neural Band.

Meta Ray-Ban Display + Meta Neural Band = our most advanced pair of AI glasses. Ever. pic.twitter.com/PlrVcwbprN — Meta (@Meta) September 18, 2025

Messaging & Video Calling: View short texts, multimedia messages and Reels privately with a pinch. You can also make live video calls from WhatsApp and Messenger and share what you see.

Preview & Zoom: Capture the perfect shot on your first try with the real-time camera viewfinder and zoom feature. The display also makes it simple to select and share your favourite photos and videos.

Pedestrian Navigation: Get turn-by-turn walking directions with a visual map on your glasses. This feature helps you get where you need to go without having to use your phone.

Live Captions & Translation: The glasses can display live captions for speech and translate languages in real time. This allows you to stay present and engaged in the conversation.

Music Playback: See what's playing on the display in real time and control it with gestures. You can swipe to change tracks or rotate your wrist to adjust the volume.

Aiding Visually Impaired Individuals

Meta just unveiled AI glasses with a built-in display, controlled by a band that reads muscle signals.



I sat down with Mark Zuckerberg to cover how these glasses could replace your phone, superintelligence, the metaverse, and more.



0:00 Intro

1:07 Meta's new glasses revealed… pic.twitter.com/j1VFtzeRae — Rowan Cheung (@rowancheung) September 18, 2025

Mark Zuckerberg also drew attention to the social benefits of the technology, mentioning that the AI glasses are assisting people with visual impairments. Furthermore, they are being supplied by VA Blind Rehabilitation Centres to help former service members navigate their surroundings with greater autonomy.

Originally published on IBTimes UK