'Roblox +1 Slayer Blade' Codes September 2025: Max Out Your Demon-Slaying Power With Your Blades
Your dream of becoming a demon slayer is just two clicks away.
"Demon Slayer" games are everywhere in "Roblox." Last time, we shared some "Mugen" codes for you. Now, we will tackle a different game for clicker fans of the popular anime franchise: "+1 Slayer Blade."
Along the way, you can call upon mighty allies and enhance your journey using free rewards. Claiming the newest "+1 Slayer Blade" codes rewards you with potions, gold, and power boosts to level up quicker.
All Working '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes
Here are all the working "+1 Slayer Blade" codes you can use now for special freebies:
- flYznC – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
- DamnTower5 – 100 Diamond Keys (NEW)
- 4FSQXG – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
- 6BQORS – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
- aAW854 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
- H8CdG4 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
- DamnTower4 – 100 Diamond Keys
- 9hBhRT, AL7bCR, 5QbmeR, uljn1D, Lfn9nN, 1GRmzf, JWneW3, ZJ8qXE, q1JSD6, 6gVKFc, b4xpT6 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 each Flame Boxes
- c1cAqk, K5o71R, qIp2Z3, welT1X, K6BCzV, Haj74o – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Pumpkins
- btJ5Dl, Dbh0ut – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Xiantao
- 684viA, 4WjL6p, K2oGtD, VqA9eS, dP1iRs, 6FbJLt, N5yvHk, pX9sRQ – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Eggshells
Expired '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes
These codes are no longer valid:
- 8oDsZT
- qjgA3L
- VEldll
- WHHKAy
- kfoM2C
- Ambv5e
- CP0BOw
- L1APCr
- 8F6QhH
- aIgh1Q
- E6W7c6
How to Redeem Codes in '+1 Slayer Blade'
Beebom will teach you how to claim these codes:
- Open "+1 Slayer Blade" on "Roblox."
- Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
- Choose the Codes option.
- Put a valid code into the text box.
- Press Get Reward to receive your freebies.
How to Find More '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes
For new codes, subscribe to the official +1 Slayer Blade Discord server and look at the "update-code" channel. Alternatively, follow Star Ocean Studios on Roblox for updates and community posts.
If you are looking for more anime "Roblox" titles, make sure to play the following:
Originally published on Player One
