"Demon Slayer" games are everywhere in "Roblox." Last time, we shared some "Mugen" codes for you. Now, we will tackle a different game for clicker fans of the popular anime franchise: "+1 Slayer Blade."

Along the way, you can call upon mighty allies and enhance your journey using free rewards. Claiming the newest "+1 Slayer Blade" codes rewards you with potions, gold, and power boosts to level up quicker.

All Working '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes

Here are all the working "+1 Slayer Blade" codes you can use now for special freebies:

flYznC – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)

DamnTower5 – 100 Diamond Keys (NEW)

4FSQXG – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)

6BQORS – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)

aAW854 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)

H8CdG4 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)

DamnTower4 – 100 Diamond Keys

9hBhRT, AL7bCR, 5QbmeR, uljn1D, Lfn9nN, 1GRmzf, JWneW3, ZJ8qXE, q1JSD6, 6gVKFc, b4xpT6 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 each Flame Boxes

c1cAqk, K5o71R, qIp2Z3, welT1X, K6BCzV, Haj74o – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Pumpkins

btJ5Dl, Dbh0ut – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Xiantao

684viA, 4WjL6p, K2oGtD, VqA9eS, dP1iRs, 6FbJLt, N5yvHk, pX9sRQ – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Eggshells

Expired '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes

These codes are no longer valid:

8oDsZT

qjgA3L

VEldll

WHHKAy

kfoM2C

Ambv5e

CP0BOw

L1APCr

8F6QhH

aIgh1Q

E6W7c6

How to Redeem Codes in '+1 Slayer Blade'

Beebom will teach you how to claim these codes:

Open "+1 Slayer Blade" on "Roblox." Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen. Choose the Codes option. Put a valid code into the text box. Press Get Reward to receive your freebies.

How to Find More '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes

For new codes, subscribe to the official +1 Slayer Blade Discord server and look at the "update-code" channel. Alternatively, follow Star Ocean Studios on Roblox for updates and community posts.

If you are looking for more anime "Roblox" titles, make sure to play the following:

Originally published on Player One