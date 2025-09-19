"Demon Slayer" games are everywhere in "Roblox." Last time, we shared some "Mugen" codes for you. Now, we will tackle a different game for clicker fans of the popular anime franchise: "+1 Slayer Blade."

Along the way, you can call upon mighty allies and enhance your journey using free rewards. Claiming the newest "+1 Slayer Blade" codes rewards you with potions, gold, and power boosts to level up quicker.

All Working '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes

Here are all the working "+1 Slayer Blade" codes you can use now for special freebies:

  • flYznC – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
  • DamnTower5 – 100 Diamond Keys (NEW)
  • 4FSQXG – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
  • 6BQORS – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
  • aAW854 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
  • H8CdG4 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 Flame Boxes (NEW)
  • DamnTower4 – 100 Diamond Keys
  • 9hBhRT, AL7bCR, 5QbmeR, uljn1D, Lfn9nN, 1GRmzf, JWneW3, ZJ8qXE, q1JSD6, 6gVKFc, b4xpT6 – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 10 each Flame Boxes
  • c1cAqk, K5o71R, qIp2Z3, welT1X, K6BCzV, Haj74o – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Pumpkins
  • btJ5Dl, Dbh0ut – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Xiantao
  • 684viA, 4WjL6p, K2oGtD, VqA9eS, dP1iRs, 6FbJLt, N5yvHk, pX9sRQ – 2x Magic, 2x Gold +100%, 99 Eggshells

Expired '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes

These codes are no longer valid:

  • 8oDsZT
  • qjgA3L
  • VEldll
  • WHHKAy
  • kfoM2C
  • Ambv5e
  • CP0BOw
  • L1APCr
  • 8F6QhH
  • aIgh1Q
  • E6W7c6

How to Redeem Codes in '+1 Slayer Blade'

Beebom will teach you how to claim these codes:

  1. Open "+1 Slayer Blade" on "Roblox."
  2. Click the Shop button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Choose the Codes option.
  4. Put a valid code into the text box.
  5. Press Get Reward to receive your freebies.

How to Find More '+1 Slayer Blade' Codes

For new codes, subscribe to the official +1 Slayer Blade Discord server and look at the "update-code" channel. Alternatively, follow Star Ocean Studios on Roblox for updates and community posts.

