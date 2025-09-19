During the LogiPLAY annual event, Logitech released the Astro A20 X. The company touts it as the "ultimate console gaming headset." As the alleged replacement for the first-generation A20, this offering enters the high-end Astro family at the entry point.

Although Logitech is flaunting playability across PS5, Xbox Series X, and even Nintendo Switch 2, the initial launch was both impressive and somewhat underwhelming.

Play It Safe Design

The A20 X breaks from the angular, pointy Astro look and instead copies the curves of the Logitech G522 Lightspeed. While the appearance more closely resembles wireless headphones than gaming hardware, it is not the bold styling that enthusiasts would hope for. Customization with RGB provides a touch of swagger, yet the overall design comes across as conservative instead of striking.

Playsync Brings Seamless Switching

Where the A20 X really excels is with its Playsync audio hub. Priced at $179.99 / £169.99, the base unit enables rapid switching between two devices connected by USB-C. In testing, switching from a PC to an Xbox and vice versa was almost instantaneous, with a voice warning at each change.

For those multi-console players, this feature is a winner, particularly when weighed against more expensive headsets doing the same thing.

Connectivity and Limitations

The A20 X has Bluetooth 5.3, but is limited to one device only. Although it's not a showstopper, as Roland Moore-Colyer of TechRadar writes, simultaneous connectivity would have taken it to the next level. Nevertheless, in comparison to headsets bound by console-specific protocols, the A20 X offers unmatched flexibility for its price.

Comfort, Build, and Audio Potential

Scales only 290g, the headset is lightweight and pleasant, and its memory foam ear cups are good for solid passive noise isolation. The construction is impressive, from the solid headband to the clicky buttons and silken volume wheel.

In the loud showroom environment, sound passed through clear and even, the flat profile perfect for gaming clarity. Although a full sound test awaits, Logitech's past performance promises smooth operation at this price.

The Astro A20 X is not likely to take home design awards, but combining device switching ease, comfortable design, and aggressive price, it's a top contender. If the sound quality meets expectations, this headset has the potential to set a new standard for sub-$200 gaming hardware.

Originally published on Tech Times