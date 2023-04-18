KEY POINTS The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may launch with a frosted back glass

The Pro Model will likely introduce new features come September

A shift from having a rear glass panel to a frosted back panel is likely

Apple has yet to reveal the official specs and features of the iPhone 15 models, but a reliable leaker suggests an interesting similarity that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could carry.

In a Weibo post, an Apple leaker suggested that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be sporting the same frosted back glass that the iPhone 15 Pro models have.

The leaker is the same one who spilled that the iPhone 14 will have a yellow variant.

Should the two mobile phones launch with frosted glass, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would look similar to the Pro variants.

However, the iPhone 15 Pro will likely have some advanced features. Some of the rumored Pro model specs include a new titanium frame and thinner bezels around the display.

The standard models are more likely to continue having an aluminum frame and the same bezel size, MacRumors suggested.

It should be noted that the rear glass panel of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus are removable for the first time since the iPhone 4S, which makes it easier just in case internal repairs are needed.

Regardless, the potential switch to the frosted glass is not expected to impact the design of the device.

The iPhone Pro models usually carry standout features compared to the lower-end variants. For example, the OLED display panels were initially available only to Pro models until the iPhone 12 came out.

Although seeing that feature would be something for consumers planning to get the iPhone 15 or iPhone 15 Plus, it would be best to take all these with a grain of salt for now.

Those eager to get the iPhone 15 will have to wait a couple of months more to see what the new phone could offer. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 lineup by September.