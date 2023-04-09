KEY POINTS Halle Berry posted a photo of herself drinking wine while standing naked on a balcony Saturday

Fans and social media users praised Berry for looking "gorgeous" in the snap

Berry said her focus shifted from looking fit to feeling fit after she was diagnosed with diabetes

Halle Berry left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, the Oscar winner shared a snap of herself enjoying a glass of wine while standing naked on a balcony.

In the photo, Berry is strategically covered up while basking in the sun outside of her Malibu home, with one arm across her chest and the patio's iron railing and a plant obscuring her bottom half.

Her dark, shoulder-length hair was worn down in loose waves with blunt bangs, and she kept her makeup to a minimum.

"I do what I wanna do," she wrote in the caption, along with a kiss mark emoji. "Happy Saturday."

Fans and followers showered Berry with praise over the steamy photo.

"Gorgeous!" one person tweeted. "Doing it, doing it, and doing it WELL!!" another wrote.

"Dang girl, if you ever want any company, give me a call. El natural is beautiful as it was intended. Keep living life to your happiness," a third user commented.

"Who's the photographer... I'm jelly," one person commented.

When another user suggested that Berry's boyfriend Van Hunt took the photo, the actress responded, "You win," along with a thumbs up and tears of joy emoji.

In March, Berry also posted nude photos to Instagram after indulging in a steamy shower.

"Hump day self love," the "Catwoman" actress captioned the snaps, which showed her smiling as she held up her white iPhone in front of a mirror.

Back in 2020, Berry opened up about how her view on fitness shifted from prioritizing her appearance to her health.

"Back in my 20s (and 30s), though, I mostly worked out in order to look a certain way. I was young and appearance was a big part of my early acting career," she wrote in an article for Women's Health. "Back then, my workouts focused on weights. I was always in the gym, either sitting at a weight machine or with a barbell in my hands. It was all about sculpting; I worked my butt off isolating muscle groups and lifting as heavy as I could."

Berry admitted that her workout regimen was "a little boring," but it did help her attain her goal, which was to look fit.

However, after Berry was diagnosed with diabetes at 22, "things started to change and I began to see fitness as a way to care for my health and my body," she explained.

"As a result, throughout the next few decades, my perspective (and my workouts!) shifted. I began to focus on feeling fit more than looking fit and my workouts became acts of self-care," she continued.

Berry shared that when she became a mom, her goal changed, and she wanted to be "strong and healthy" for her children.

"I wanted to be around for them for as long as possible. I wanted to be able to carry them out of a burning house if I needed to," she said.

Berry shares 15-year-old daughter Nahla with ex Gabriel Aubry and 9-year-old son Maceo with ex Olivier Martinez.