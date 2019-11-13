Apple just announced the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, which the company claims, is the best MacBook it has ever created. The new premium Apple laptop is retailed at $2,399 with a maxed-out configuration that would cost around $6,099 per Tom’s Hardware. The new laptop is also very powerful, housing new Intel processors, AMD graphics, and a set of good speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

What is truly remarkable about the new 16-inch MacBook Pro is its Magic Keyboard that uses a scissor-switch mechanism. This new keyboard features 1mm of travel and has a Touch Bar and a physical escape key, which many users dislike about the previous Apple MacBook Pro version. The Touch ID of 16-inch MacBook Pro is founded into the power button to key in using a fingerprint and comes with a T2 security chip.

CNET’s Roger Cheng recently had an interview with Apple’s Marketing Chief Phil Schiller about the new 16-inch MacBook Pro. The executive also shared details about the new Magic Keyboard, the Touch Bar, Touch ID, and several other components of the latest Apple premium laptop. He also reveals the reason why Apple decided to change the old keyboard in previous models with a new one.

Photo: Getty Images/Stephen Lam

Apple has received mixed reactions about the butterfly type keyboard, Schiller revealed when asked about the new Magic Keyboard. These reactions are due to some quality issues that, at times, result in repeating, sticky, and non-functional keys, the Apple executive added. Apple took customers’ feedback and discovered that many professional users want the MacBook Pro to feature the same keyboard as the iMac’s Magic Keyboard, Schiller revealed.

Holy crap new 16-inch MacBook Pro has a physical escape key! Apple backtracked on something. This is progress. pic.twitter.com/ficuAprlxz — Stan Schroeder (@franticnews) November 13, 2019

Another most wanted feature that professional users would like to see is the physical Escape Key, but Schiller noted that it was also the top complaint about the Touch Bar. For whatever it is worth, Apple listened and made the necessary changes in the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Granting that Apple has already fixed the keyboard issues and that the new design will also be featured in other Apple MacBook models, the laptop problems of the Cupertino-based giant could finally be over.